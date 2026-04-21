World Micro Tees Up for Angel Flight Soars on May 13, 2026

ROSWELL, Ga., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To support the critical need for specialized medical care requiring distant travel, World Micro is proud to announce its participation as an Angelic Hole Sponsor for the 2026 Atlanta Tournament of Angels. This annual charity golf tournament directly benefits Angel Flight Soars, a nonprofit organization based out of Peachtree Dekalb Airport in Chamblee, GA.

Angel Flight Soars provides free air transportation for individuals in need of medical care or other critical services. By coordinating volunteer pilots and donated flight resources, the organization helps remove transportation barriers, ensuring patients can access life-saving treatments, specialized care, and humanitarian support.

To secure a sponsorship or learn more about participation in this impactful event, visit Tournament of Angels

"As an Angelic Hole Sponsor for the 2026 Atlanta Tournament of Angels, World Micro is proud to stand behind Angel Flight Soars, a local nonprofit in our community, and support their mission of providing essential, free air transportation for individuals who must travel far from home for specialized medical care," said Lauren Brown, Director of Business Development.

Supporting Critical Medical Air Transportation

The 2026 Atlanta Tournament of Angels brings together community members and organizations to contribute to a vital cause. Every shot taken during the tournament helps provide essential air transportation for patients requiring specialized medical care far from their homes. This support ensures that geographical distance does not hinder access to critical treatments.

Event Details and Community Impact

The 2026 Atlanta Tournament of Angels will take place on May 13, 2026, at the Chateau Elan Golf Club. As an Angelic Hole Sponsor, World Micro underscores the profound impact of community support for services like those provided by Angel Flight Soars. The tournament offers a unique opportunity for individuals and organizations to contribute to a cause that provides essential medical air transportation, ensuring patients can access critical care regardless of distance.

About World Micro

World Micro is a global distributor specializing in electronic components and supply chain solutions for military, aerospace, industrial, and high-reliability applications. With a focus on speed, service, and dependable fulfillment, World Micro supports customers worldwide with responsive sourcing, logistics expertise, and value-added distribution services.

Learn more at www.worldmicro.com.

For pricing and inquiries, please contact World Micro at:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE World Micro