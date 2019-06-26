World Microencapsulation Market 2015-2019 & 2027: Paints & Coatings Industry to Open New Avenues for Growth

DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microencapsulation Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Microencapsulation Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing paints & coatings industry to open new avenues for growth of microencapsulation market, need for multi-component delivery systems, and increased consumer demand for functional products.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Paints & Coatings Industry to Open New Avenues for Growth of Microencapsulation Market

3.1.2 Need for Multi-Component Delivery Systems

3.1.3 Increased Consumer Demand for Functional Products

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Microencapsulation Market, By Technology

4.1 Emulsion Technologies

4.1.1 Coacervation

4.1.2 In Situ Polymerization

4.1.3 Sol-Gel Encapsulation

4.2 Dripping Technologies

4.2.1 Centrifugal Extrusion

4.2.2 Spinning Disk/Rotational Suspension Separation

4.3 Spray Technologies

4.3.1 Spray Chilling

4.3.2 Spray Drying

4.4 Other Technologies



5 Microencapsulation Market, By Shell Material

5.1 Polymers

5.1.1 Polyurea & Melamine Formaldehyde

5.2 GUMS & Resins

5.3 Lipids

5.4 Carbohydrates

5.4.1 Cellulose

5.5 Proteins



6 Microencapsulation Market, By Application

6.1 Foods & Beverages

6.2 Household & Personal Care

6.3 Construction Materials

6.4 Agrochemicals

6.5 Pharmaceutical & Health Care

6.6 Textiles

6.7 Other Applications



7 Microencapsulation Market, By Coating Material

7.1 Gelatin

7.2 Ethyl Cellulose

7.3 Polyvinyl Alcohol

7.4 Cellulose Acetate Phthalate

7.5 Other Coating Materials



8 Microencapsulation Market, By Core Material

8.1 Agricultural Inputs

8.2 Food Additives

8.3 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Drugs

8.4 Fragrances

8.5 Phase Change Materials

8.6 Other Core Materials



9 Microencapsulation Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 UK

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Bayer AG

11.2 BASF SE

11.3 Cargill

11.4 Dow Corning Corporation

11.5 AVEKA Group

11.6 Ingredion Incorporated

11.7 Kerry Group

11.8 International Flavours & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

11.9 Royal Friesland Campina N.V.

11.10 Ronald T. Dodge Co.

11.11 Syngenta AG

11.12 Symrise AG

11.13 Sensient Technologies Corporation

11.14 FrieslandCampina Kievit

11.15 Firmenich S.A.



