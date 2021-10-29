World Microscope Market Size, Share & Trends 2021-2028: Asia Pacific was Dominant Region in 2020 and will Grow at Fastest CAGR from 2021-2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microscope Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Optical, Electron, Scanning Probe), by Application (Nanotechnology, Life Science), by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microscope market size is expected to reach USD 17.5 billion by 2028., expanding at a CAGR of 7.93% over the forecast period. High demand from the healthcare sector and rapidly growing semiconductor industry are the key factors boosting the market growth. Moreover, the establishment of microscopy to promote research activities is boosting the demand for microscopes. Increasing focus on R&D for applications, such as neuroscience, life sciences, nanotechnology, and semi-conductor, is expected to increase the adoption of super-resolution microscopes.

These devices offer image resolution as high as 10 nm, which is necessarily required while investigating cell signaling pathways and studying cancer cell proliferation. One of the most important applications of microscopes is in surgical interventions. Magnified imaging systems are in soaring demand for cancer and neuroscience surgical procedures to improve procedural success. Major market players are focusing on developing dedicated microsurgery offerings, such as the spine, cranial, and other multi-disciplinary surgeries.



he growing adoption and rising investments in the development of microscopes by precision manufacturing industries are expected to drive market growth. However, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies reported decreases in the revenue of the second quarter for the year 2020, which affected the supply chain of most of the companies.



Microscope Market Report Highlights

Electron microscopes was the largest product segment in 2020 due to high product application scope in various fields, such as life sciences and materials science

The optical product segment accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2020 due to the high adoption of these devices

The life science application segment dominated the market in 2020 due to wide product application in the diagnosis of various diseases

Asia Pacific was the dominant regional market in 2020 and will grow further at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

was the dominant regional market in 2020 and will grow further at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 This growth is credited to the high investments in R&D, product innovation by key manufacturers, and the establishment of microscopy centers at research &education institutes, which boosts the product demand

Manufacturers in the market are adopting strategies, such as product innovation by integrating the latest technology and geographic expansion by mergers & acquisitions

For instance, in October 2020 , Bruker Corp. launched the Vutara VXL Super-Resolution Fluorescence Microscope

, Bruker Corp. launched the Vutara VXL Super-Resolution Fluorescence Microscope It is designed for biological imaging at the nanoscale and can improve the study of nano-level cellular biology, especially in the field of spatial omics imaging



