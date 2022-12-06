World Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market Analysis Report 2022-2030: War Zone Games, Battle/Mission Drills, Virtual Indoor Shooting Ranges, Virtual Boot Camp, & Tactical Medical Training

Dec 06, 2022, 08:45 ET
The use of virtual training with simulators is increasing, driven by developments in augmented reality and virtual reality in terms of features, user experience, 360-degree graphics, surrounding sounds, and haptics.
For example, Interoperable training modules can use web-based platforms and cloud computing nowadays. Consequently, developing training modules and simulation libraries and adding/retrieving any training modules as per need has become easy.
Today, NATO and their allies are aggressive in training teams from various geographical locations using virtual training modules. The technology has become so advanced that soldiers from different geographic locations can simultaneously practice a single training session.
Cost-effectiveness was one of the key drivers earlier but today, generating multiple feedbacks from a single data has become possible which is helping trainers to analyse individual and team performance and decide on improvements in real-time. Virtual training has helped in mission readiness with high performance and based on multiple mission needs.
The markets in the US, Europe, India, China, Russia, Korea and Japan are in high demand for virtual training and simulators. This will be followed by Israel, Turkey, Australia, Canada, and East-Asian countries. NATO member countries are big users of virtual training and simulators, as NATO is promoting its modules and simulation platform for the training.
The US, UK, China, Russia, India and other Asian countries are preparing their training and simulation modules. And are looking for good solution providers.
There is always a growing market for developing simulators for new aircraft platforms, UAVs, ships, vehicles, gunnery, weaponry, and synthetic environments.
Demand for next-generation visual basics, programming languages, virtual and augmented reality environments, graphic processors, computing devices, displays, memory cards, servers, audio-visual communications, networking, mobile and wireless connectivity, 5G integration, developments in HUD, helmet-mounted devices, gloves, exoskeletons and other augmented wearable, sensor networks, data processing and analytics, machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence, cloud-based training module and simulator libraries, and cloud-based services.
Scope
- Overview: Snapshot of the Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market during 2022 - 2030, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the procurement plans concerning regions as well as components, types, and platforms. It sheds light on the emergence of new platforms like mid-band next-generation jammers and low-band next-generation jammers.
- Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the electronic materials, firmware, software and integration of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cyber-security and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of Military Simulation and Virtual Training solutions around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.
- Segment Analysis: Insights into the Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.
- Regional Review: Insights into present Military Simulation and Virtual Training system strength and future demand for top countries within a region.
- Regional Analysis: Insights into the Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.
- Trend Analysis - Key Defense Market: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the Military Simulation and Virtual Training system expected to be in demand in each region.
- Competitive landscape analysis: Analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Military Simulation and Virtual Training industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as product range, strategic partnerships and SWOT analysis.
Technologies and Developments
Military Simulation and Virtual Training Model System
Basic Software
Simulation and Virtual Training Technologies
Computer-based modelling and simulation programmes
- Virtual Reality
- Augmented Reality (AR)
- Augmented Virtuality
- Digital Twin Technology
Next-generation add-ons to enhance the training experience include
- Machine Learning Algorithms (Artificial Intelligence)
- Big Data Analytics
- Managed Cloud Services
- Smart Sensors
- Cyber Security Solutions
- Haptic Technology (3D Touch)
Market Overview
Major Virtual Training Products Sold Worldwide
- War Zone Games
- Battle/Mission Drills
- Virtual Indoor Shooting Ranges
- Virtual Boot Camp
- Tactical Medical Training
Simulators
- Flight Simulators
- P6 Combat Training Systems (P6 CTS)
- Naval Simulation and Virtual Training
- Battlefield simulation and Virtual Training
- Military Vehicle Training Simulators
- Tactical and Operational Medical Training Simulators
- Tactical Combat Casualty Care Exportable (TC3X)
Leading Companies
- CAE Inc.
- Cubic Corporation
- Northrop Grumman
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Raytheon Company
- Rheinmetall AG
- Leonardo SpA
Segmentation
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Middle East
- South America
By Components
- Simulators
- Simulation Hardware
- AR/VR Hardware
- Simulator Software (COTS)
- Simulator Software (Customised)
By Types of Simulator
- Desktop Simulators
- Simulation Consoles
- Wearable Simulators
- Platform-fidelity Simulators
By Business Type
- New Purchases
- Services
By Type of Services
- Upgrade and Maintenance Services
- Managed Cloud-services
By Type of Simulator Hardware
- Computers
- Graphic Cards
- Displays
- Sensors
- Console Hardware and Controllers
- Other Equipment and Accessories
By AR/VR Hardware (COTS) Type
- HMDs
- HUDs
- Body Wearable
- Haptics and 3D Gloves
- Other
By Simulator Software (COTS) Type
- Programming Languages
- Cyber Security
- Data Processing and Analytics
- Machine Algorithms (AI)
- Other
By AR/VR Software (Customised) Type
- Virtual Training Environments (VR)
- Augmented Training Environments (AR)
- Mix Reality
- Digital Twin
- Other
By End-user
- Air Force
- Army
- Navy
- Medical
Companies Mentioned
- Aero Simulation, Inc.
- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA)
- Bell Textron Inc.
- Boeing
- Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim)
- CAE Inc.
- Cole Engineering Services (CESI)
- Collins Aerospace -Leonardo DRS
- Cubic
- Dassault Aviation
- ECA Group
- FRASCA International Inc.
- IAI
- IFAD
- Indra
- InfiVR
- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (KONGSBERG)
- Leonardo
- Lockheed Martin
- Medical-X
- Nautilus International
- Northrop Grumman
- Quantum3D
- Raytheon
- Rheinmetall
- Saab
- SimX
- TacMed Solutions
- TERMA
- Thales
- VirTra
- Virtual Reality Media (VRM)
