World Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market Analysis Report 2022-2030: War Zone Games, Battle/Mission Drills, Virtual Indoor Shooting Ranges, Virtual Boot Camp, & Tactical Medical Training

The use of virtual training with simulators is increasing, driven by developments in augmented reality and virtual reality in terms of features, user experience, 360-degree graphics, surrounding sounds, and haptics.

For example, Interoperable training modules can use web-based platforms and cloud computing nowadays. Consequently, developing training modules and simulation libraries and adding/retrieving any training modules as per need has become easy.

Today, NATO and their allies are aggressive in training teams from various geographical locations using virtual training modules. The technology has become so advanced that soldiers from different geographic locations can simultaneously practice a single training session.

Cost-effectiveness was one of the key drivers earlier but today, generating multiple feedbacks from a single data has become possible which is helping trainers to analyse individual and team performance and decide on improvements in real-time. Virtual training has helped in mission readiness with high performance and based on multiple mission needs.

The markets in the US, Europe, India, China, Russia, Korea and Japan are in high demand for virtual training and simulators. This will be followed by Israel, Turkey, Australia, Canada, and East-Asian countries. NATO member countries are big users of virtual training and simulators, as NATO is promoting its modules and simulation platform for the training.

The US, UK, China, Russia, India and other Asian countries are preparing their training and simulation modules. And are looking for good solution providers.

There is always a growing market for developing simulators for new aircraft platforms, UAVs, ships, vehicles, gunnery, weaponry, and synthetic environments.

Demand for next-generation visual basics, programming languages, virtual and augmented reality environments, graphic processors, computing devices, displays, memory cards, servers, audio-visual communications, networking, mobile and wireless connectivity, 5G integration, developments in HUD, helmet-mounted devices, gloves, exoskeletons and other augmented wearable, sensor networks, data processing and analytics, machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence, cloud-based training module and simulator libraries, and cloud-based services.

Scope

Overview: Snapshot of the Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market during 2022 - 2030, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the procurement plans concerning regions as well as components, types, and platforms. It sheds light on the emergence of new platforms like mid-band next-generation jammers and low-band next-generation jammers.

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the electronic materials, firmware, software and integration of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cyber-security and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of Military Simulation and Virtual Training solutions around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into present Military Simulation and Virtual Training system strength and future demand for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Trend Analysis - Key Defense Market: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the Military Simulation and Virtual Training system expected to be in demand in each region.

Competitive landscape analysis: Analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Military Simulation and Virtual Training industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as product range, strategic partnerships and SWOT analysis.

Technologies and Developments



Military Simulation and Virtual Training Model System

Basic Software

Simulation and Virtual Training Technologies

Computer-based modelling and simulation programmes

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality (AR)

Augmented Virtuality

Digital Twin Technology

Next-generation add-ons to enhance the training experience include

Machine Learning Algorithms (Artificial Intelligence)

Big Data Analytics

Managed Cloud Services

Smart Sensors

Cyber Security Solutions

Haptic Technology (3D Touch)

Market Overview

Major Virtual Training Products Sold Worldwide

War Zone Games

Battle/Mission Drills

Virtual Indoor Shooting Ranges

Virtual Boot Camp

Tactical Medical Training

Simulators

Flight Simulators

P6 Combat Training Systems (P6 CTS)

Naval Simulation and Virtual Training

Battlefield simulation and Virtual Training

Military Vehicle Training Simulators

Tactical and Operational Medical Training Simulators

Tactical Combat Casualty Care Exportable (TC3X)

Leading Companies

CAE Inc.

Cubic Corporation

Northrop Grumman

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetall AG

Leonardo SpA

Segmentation

By Region:

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East

South America

By Components

Simulators

Simulation Hardware

AR/VR Hardware

Simulator Software (COTS)

Simulator Software (Customised)

By Types of Simulator

Desktop Simulators

Simulation Consoles

Wearable Simulators

Platform-fidelity Simulators

By Business Type

New Purchases

Services

By Type of Services

Upgrade and Maintenance Services

Managed Cloud-services

By Type of Simulator Hardware

Computers

Graphic Cards

Displays

Sensors

Console Hardware and Controllers

Other Equipment and Accessories

By AR/VR Hardware (COTS) Type

HMDs

HUDs

Body Wearable

Haptics and 3D Gloves

Other

By Simulator Software (COTS) Type

Programming Languages

Cyber Security

Data Processing and Analytics

Machine Algorithms (AI)

Other

By AR/VR Software (Customised) Type

Virtual Training Environments (VR)

Augmented Training Environments (AR)

Mix Reality

Digital Twin

Other

By End-user

Air Force

Army

Navy

Medical

Companies Mentioned

Aero Simulation, Inc.

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA)

Bell Textron Inc.

Boeing

Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim)

CAE Inc.

Cole Engineering Services (CESI)

Collins Aerospace -Leonardo DRS

Cubic

Dassault Aviation

ECA Group

FRASCA International Inc.

IAI

IFAD

Indra

InfiVR

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (KONGSBERG)

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Medical-X

Nautilus International

Northrop Grumman

Quantum3D

Raytheon

Rheinmetall

Saab

SimX

TacMed Solutions

TERMA

Thales

VirTra

Virtual Reality Media (VRM)

