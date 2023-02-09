World Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer Markets Report 2023: The New Automation, Decentralization and Point Of Care

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer: Markets Forecasts by Cancer Type, Product, and Place with Executive & Consultant Guides and Customization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand test pricing in detail. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.

Exciting technical developments especially in the area of pharmacogenics hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.

Assistance in providing specific growth and market size estimates for new technology tests is normally provided without additional charges. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth. Again, assistance in using the information is normally provided without additional charges.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 18 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.

A market with fundamental growth factors is impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in genomics knowledge but shifting resources to deal with the COVID emergency may interrupt growth. Learn all about it in this new report.

The report includes a special segment Cancer Companion Diagnostics, a new segment of the market that is reshaping the industry. And now over 120 companies are profiled.

A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.

Trends like:

Personalized medicine

Pharmacogenomics

Liquid biopsy

Emergence of new economies with large markets

Greater understanding of the role of genetic material in Disease and Health

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Cancer MDx - Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are Molecular Diagnostics?

2.2 The Diagnostics Revolution

2.3 Market Definition

2.3.1 Revenue Market Size

2.4 Methodology

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 Market Overview

3.1 Market Segments

3.1.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

3.1.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

3.2 Industry Structure

3.2.1 Hospital Testing Share

3.2.2 Economies of Scale

3.2.3 Physician Office Labs

3.2.4 Physicians and POCT

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 New Diagnostics Create New Markets

4.1.2 New Roles for Diagnostics

4.1.3 The Aging Effect

4.1.4 Expanding the Pharmaceutical Toolbox

4.1.5 Regulatory Retreat

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Falling Prices

4.2.2 Lower Costs

4.2.3 Wellness has a Downside

4.3 Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends

4.3.1 Traditional Automation and Centralization

4.3.2 The New Automation, Decentralization and Point Of Care

4.3.3 Instruments Key to Market Share

4.3.4 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

4.3.5 PCR Takes Command

4.3.6 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

4.3.7 NGS Impact on Pricing

4.3.8 Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

4.3.9 Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

4.3.10 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

4.3.11 Multiplexing and Foundation One

4.3.12 Pharmacogenomics Technology

4.3.13 Gene Editing and Gene Therapy

5 Molecular Diagnostics Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 Sema4 Exiting Reproductive Health Screening

5.3 Thermo Fisher Introduces Cancer Profiling Assay

5.4 Genomic Test IDs Cysts Likely to Progress to Cancer

5.5 Naveris to Commercialize Virus-Related Cancer Tests

5.6 Larger Liquid Biopsy Panels Loom

5.7 Halo Diagnostics to Offer Genomic Profiling Tests

5.8 BillionToOne Raises $125M

5.9 Local Cancer Genomic Profiling Options Grow

5.10 German MDx Firm Mainz Biomed Raises $10M in IPO

5.11 Guardant Health Q3 Revenues Up 27 Percent

5.12 BforCure Raises $2.3M to Adapt Rapid PCR Platform for Cancer Detection

5.13 Nucleix to Invest in Early-Stage Lung Cancer Dx

5.14 Labcorp, GeneCentric Partnering on Development of RNA-Based Cancer Diagnostics

5.15 Grail Gets Approval for Galleri Multicancer Test

5.16 Finnish Firms to Form Point-of-Care Testing Firm

5.17 Datar Cancer Genetics Expands to Dx and Screening

5.18 HTG Molecular Diagnostics: HTG Transcriptome Panel

5.19 PacBio's Omniome Acquisition Shortens Path to Clinical

5.20 Invitae to Acquire Genosity for $200M

5.21 Bio-Techne Obtains CE Mark for Exosomal Liquid Biopsy Prostate Test

5.22 Agilent Technologies to Acquire Liquid Biopsy Firm Resolution Bioscience

5.23 Natera Revenues Grow 35 Percent

5.24 AnchorDx Closes $40M Financing Round

5.25 Exact Sciences Strategy for End-to-End Cancer Testing

5.26 Genomics England: Whole Genome Sequencing for Cancer Patients to Launch

6 Profiles of Key MDx Companies

10x Genomics, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

AccuraGen Inc.

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Aethlon Medical

Agilent/Dako

Anchor Dx

ANGLE plc

ARUP Laboratories

AVIVA Systems Biology

Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

BillionToOne

Bioarray Genetics

Biocartis

Biocept, Inc.

Biodesix Inc.

BioFluidica

BioGenex

BioIVT

Biolidics Ltd

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Bio-Reference Laboratories

Bio-Techne

Bioview

Bolidics

Boreal Genomics

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Burning Rock

Cardiff Oncology

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Celemics

CellCarta

CellMax Life

Cepheid (Danaher)

Charles River Laboratories

Circulogene

Cizzle Biotech

Clinical Genomics

Cytolumina Technologies Corp.

Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

Diagnologix LLC

Diasorin S.p.A.

Dxcover

Enzo Biochem

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics AG

Eurofins Scientific

Exact Sciences

Fabric Genomics

Fluxion Biosciences

Freenome

FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

Fulgent Genetics

Fyr Diagnostics

GeneFirst Ltd.

Genetron Holdings

GenomOncology

GILUPI Nanomedizin

Guardant Health

HansaBiomed

HeiScreen

Helomics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

iCellate

ICON PLC

Illumina

Incell Dx

Inivata

INOVIQ

Integrated Diagnostics

Invitae Corporation

Invivogen

Invivoscribe

Janssen Diagnostics

Lunglife AI Inc

MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.

MDx Health

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

Millipore Sigma

Miltenyi Biotec

miR Scientific

Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

NantHealth, Inc.

Natera

NeoGenomics

NGeneBio

Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

Oncocyte

OncoDNA

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

PamGene

Panagene

Perkin Elmer

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Personalis

Precipio

Precision Medicine Group

PrecisionMed

Predicine

Promega

Qiagen

Rarecells SAS

RareCyte

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Screencell

Sema4 Holdings

Sense Biodetection

Siemens Healthineers

simfo GmbH

Singlera Genomics Inc.

Singulomics

SkylineDx

Standard BioTools

Sysmex Inostics

Tempus Labs, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Todos Medical

Variantyx

Veracyte

Volition

Vortex Biosciences

Vyant Bio

Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

