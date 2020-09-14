World Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Outlook to 2025 with Key Competitor Profiles for Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate & Lyle Plc., Monk Fruit Corp. and Firmenich SA

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Monk Fruit Sweetener Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global monk fruit market is mainly driven by the health consciousness of consumers due to the rising demand for naturally derived sweeteners substitutes, diabetic patients and the awareness regarding negative health effects of sugar that results in an increase in obesity and diabetes. Also, added functional properties of monk fruit sweeteners such as anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-carcinogenic properties are expected to augment the medicinal value, thus fueling the market growth. Also, innovations with new product formulations have further fueled market growth.



However, the elevated prices of monk fruit sweeteners, in contrast to an artificial source of sweeteners and the presence of numerous artificial sweeteners have shifted preferences of consumers towards artificial sweeteners and is thus restraining the market.



Key Market Trends



Decreased sugar consumption due to increasing obese and diabetic population



Sugar consumption results in increased overweight as it immediately upsurges the blood sugar. OECD in the year 2015, has surveyed for the prevalence of overweight including obesity among the adults and has found it to be significantly high in Europe and North American region as compared to Asian countries. Therefore, these regions have been majorly shifting towards sugar substitutes such as monk fruit sweeteners that are better natural alternatives for sugar.



North America is the largest and the fastest growing region in the global market



North American region has been witnessed to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing region in the global market of monk fruit sweeteners owing to the increased demand for naturally derived sweeteners and its use as a flavoring agent in several types of food products including baked goods, confectioneries, dairy products and various beverages in the region. Also, incorporation of monk fruit sweetener in sports and nutrition-based supplements is anticipated to influence the development of the market in this region. Furthermore, with the increasing internet penetration, online market for the purchase of such food products has seen a rapid growth globally in last 3-4 years, therefore attracting a few vertical specialists like Amazon, Walmart, Carrefour etc. who are riding on increasing e-retailing growth and vying for a significant pie in online natural sweeteners space.



Competitive Landscape



The global market for monk fruit sweeteners is fragmented, owing to the presence of large regional and domestic players in different countries. Emphasis is given on the merger, expansion, acquisition and partnership of the companies along with new product development as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Form

5.1.1 Liquid

5.1.2 Dry

5.2 By Category

5.2.1 Organic

5.2.2 Conventional

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.3.2 Convenience Stores

5.3.3 Online Channels

5.3.4 Others

5.4 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.4.2 Tate & Lyle Plc.

6.4.3 GLG Life Tech Corp.

6.4.4 Monk Fruit Corp.

6.4.5 Steviva Brands, Inc.

6.4.6 Layn Corp.

6.4.7 Firmenich SA

6.4.8 NOW Health Group, Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



