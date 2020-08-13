World Motor Vehicle Dealers Report & Database 2020: Market Consumption by Product, Per-Capita Consumption, Product Launch Data, Buyers, End-Users and Customer Profiles and More
DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motor Vehicle Dealers World Report & Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Motor Vehicle Dealers World Report + Database gives Market Consumption for Products + Services for over 200 countries by 6 to 10-Digit NAICS Product Codes by 3 Time series: From 2007, Forecast to 2028 & 2045.
The report is made up of 59 market research chapters.
Spreadsheet Chapters include: Market Consumption - in US$ by Country by Product/Service by Year. Market, Financial, Competitive, Market Segmentation, Industry, Critical Parameters, Marketing Costs, Markets, Decision Makers, Performance, Product Launch.
The report is made up of the following:
- World & Country Data
- Market Databases & Spreadsheets
- Financial Databases & Spreadsheets
- Industry Databases & Spreadsheets
Data includes Market Consumption by individual Product / Service, Per-Capita Consumption, Marketing Costs & Margins, Product Launch Data, Buyers, End Users & Customer Profile, Consumer Demographics. Historic Balance Sheets, Forecast Financial Data, Industry Profile, National Data.
The World Report + Database will contain about 21,000 files, including:
1. World Summary Report (PDF) of about 491 pages
2. World Summary Report (Word Format) of about 491 pages
3. Executive Summary (.htm) about 900 pages
4. Executive Briefing (.htm) about 90 pages
5. Data Pages about 2091 pages
6. Chapters and General (.htm) Pages: about 9,000 pages
7. Reference documents (PDF): 140
8. Templates which can be used to produce internal reports or documents (Word): 160
9. Excel spreadsheet: about 9623
10. 4 Access databases: about 9647 tables
11. Excel templates, Software tools & utilities, and reference documents: 200 documents
12. Maps & Diagrams: 522
Key Topics Covered:
MOTOR VEHICLE DEALERS WORLD REPORT + DATABASE
- The Market for Motor Vehicle Dealers in each country by Products & Services.
- This database covers NAICS code: 441229. Products/Services classified by 5-Digit US Commerce Department Code and then defined by each 6 to 10-Digit Product Codes.
- The Motor Vehicle Dealers World Report + Database covers:
- TIME SERIES : Historic from 2007, Forecast to 2028 & 2046. Data given at industry / distribution channel / service or product line level.
PRODUCTS & MARKETS COVERED
MOTOR VEHICLE DEALERS
1. All other motor vehicle dealers
59 MARKET RESEARCH CHAPTER
1 Administration
2 Advertising
3 Buyers - Commercial Operations
4 Buyers - Competitors
5 Buyers - Major City
6 Buyers - Products
7 Buyers - Trade Cell
8 Competitive Industry Analysis
9 Competitor Analysis
10 Country Focus
11 Distribution
12 Business Decision Scenarios
13 Capital Costs Scenarios
14 Cashflow Option Scenarios
15 Cost Structure Scenarios
16 Historic Industry Balance Sheet
17 Historic Marketing Costs & Margins
18 Investment + Cost Reduction Scenarios
19 Market Climate Scenarios
20 Marketing Costs
21 Marketing Expenditure Scenarios
22 Marketing Margins
23 Strategic Options Scenarios
24 Survival Scenarios
25 Tactical Options Scenarios
26 Geographic Data
27 Industry Norms
28 Major City Market Analysis
29 Capital Access Scenarios
30 Market Cashflow Scenarios
31 Economic Climate Scenarios
32 Market Investment + Costs Scenarios
33 Marketing Expenditure Scenarios
34 Market Risk Scenarios
35 Market Strategic Options
36 Market Survival Options
37 Market Tactical Options
38 Marketing Expenditure -v- Market Share
39 Marketing Strategy Development
40 Markets
41 Operational Analysis
42 Overseas Development
43 Personnel Management
44 Physical Distribution + Customer Handling
45 Pricing
46 Process + Order Handling
47 Product Analysis
48 Product Development
49 Product Marketing Factors
50 Product Mix
51 Product Summary
52 Profit Risk Scenarios
53 Promotional Mix
54 Salesforce Decisions
55 Sales Promotion
56 Surveys
57 Targets -Product + Market
58 Technology
59 Trade Cell Analysis.
SPREADSHEET CHAPTERS
1. PRODUCT CONSUMPTION - in US$ by Country by Product/Service by Year: From 2007, Forecast to 2028 & 2046. Market, Financial, Competitive, Market Segmentation, Industry, Critical Parameters, Marketing Costs, Markets, Decision Makers, Performance, Product Launch.
2. WORLD, REGIONAL & NATIONAL REPORT MARKET DATABASE & SPREADSHEETS: 1332 World Database tables & Spreadsheets covering business scenarios. 1435 World Database tables & Spreadsheets covering Markets, Market Forecast, Financial Forecast, Financial Margins, Historic Financial, Historic Costs, Industry Norms for each country. National Database tables & Spreadsheets covering business scenarios.
3. FINANCIAL SPREADSHEETS & DATABASES: 188 Balance Sheet, Financial Margins & Ratios for each of 103 Business Scenarios - by Country by Year - From 2007, Forecast to 2028 & 2046.
4. INDUSTRY SPREADSHEETS & DATABASES: 820 Database tables & Spreadsheets covering Historic Industry Balance Sheet Data, Forecast Industry Financial Data, Industry Profiles & Norms - by Country by Year - From 2007, Forecast to 2028 & 2046.
5. NATIONAL DATA - by Country by Year.
