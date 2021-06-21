World Music Day Calls for Harmony

SALT LAKE CITY, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world celebrates the World Day of Music today, one musician-turned-CEO offers three steps to let music bring balance and harmony to teams reuniting at the workplace.

"To run an effective workplace, companies need teams that work in harmony," said Kevin Guest, chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA). "With disharmony and discord, productivity stalls, and progress is hampered, which can cripple growth for the entire organization."

Lessons from music, however, can instantly remind workers about the value of harmonious efforts.

"In music, harmony happens when notes blend in a way that is pleasing to the ear," wrote Guest in his bestselling book, All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony. "When notes are out of harmony, their dissonant sounds are hard to listen to. Think of the last time you heard someone sing out of key or heard a jumble of incongruent notes. It's horrible."

Begun in Paris in 1982, the World Day of Music celebrates music's power to bring people together, transcend borders and break barriers each June 21. It's designed to make music more inclusive, encourage more interaction with all types of tunes and resonate with feelings better than words can.

"With three simple steps, music can lift moods and unify teams," said Guest. "Firsts, if you're feeling down, play a song that brings happy memories, which may be something from high school or college years. Next, sing your favorite songs out loud no matter who's listening. Finally, get with your team to sing a song together.

"There's nothing like live music to lift spirits, and when you are part of making music, it can boost your positive temperament even more. When you're doing that with team members, I've seen it help people find common ground and form instant bonds."

Harmony in music doesn't happen without hours of practice and each individual musician's commitment to getting the music right. The same commitment is required in the workplace.

"Whether someone plays in a band, sings in a choir or performs in an orchestra, nothing is quite as exhilarating as achieving perfect harmony with fellow musicians," he said. "A life in harmony means a consistent and honest arrangement of your values and a solid commitment to living those values day in and day out.

"Because of the pandemic, most workers have been operating remotely, so coming back into the office setting might be a bit clumsy at first. Working toward harmony, which means understanding others, sharing your positivity and making a difference for the better, will be one of the quickest paths to restoring productivity levels teams achieved before the pandemic."

A sought-after international speaker, Guest shares more insight on music and harmony in his book, where all proceeds are directed to feed two million meals to hungry children. Available on Amazon, All the Right Reasons provides 40 meals for each single purchase. For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com .

