World Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Market Report 2020: Production Volumes, Competitive Landscape, Applications, Demand by Market and Region, Prices and Producer Profiles

Nanotechnology and nanomaterials are key enablers for a whole new generation of products and processes. New products with enhanced properties are on the market from a broad range of players in consumer electronics, packaging, composites, biomedicine, healthcare and coatings.

The Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Global Market Report 2020 is the most comprehensive assessment of the opportunities afforded by these remarkable materials and technologies. The report offers full market forecasts for nanomaterials and industrial sectors impacted by nanotechnology to 2030.

Report contents include:

In-depth analysis of the global market for nanotechnology and nanomaterials, applications, producers, product developers and products.

Product database by market.

Assessment of nanomaterials market including production volumes, competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, demand by market and region, stage of commercialization, prices and producer profiles.

Examples of successful markets and products.

Ten-year forecasts to 2030 on nanomaterials demand in tons.

Revenues for nanotechnology applications by end-user market to 2030.

Analysis of global trends, including historical data from 2010, and projections to 2030.

Exploration of nanomaterials and nanotech-enabled products market structures and value chains.

Collaborations in nanotechnology-enabled product development.

Assessment of end-user markets for nanotechnology and nanomaterials including market drivers and trends, applications, market opportunity, market challenges and application and product developer profiles.

Unique assessment tools for the nanomaterials market, end-user applications, economic impact, addressable markets and market challenges to provide the complete picture of where the real commercial opportunities in nanotechnology and nanomaterials are.

Main application and product opportunities in nanotechnology.

Profiles of over 1,100 nanotechnology nanomaterials producers and product developers.

Key Topics Covered:



1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Aims and objectives of the study

2.2 Market definition

2.2.1 Properties of nanomaterials

2.3 Categorization

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Global market in tons for nanomaterials 2019

3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on nanotechnology and nanomaterials market

4 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR NANOMATERIALS

4.1 ALUMINIUM OXIDE NANOPARTICLES

4.2 ANTIMONY TIN OXIDE NANOPARTICLES

4.3 BISMUTH OXIDE NANOPARTICLES

4.4 MULTI-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES (MWCNT)

4.5 CERIUM OXIDE NANOPARTICLES

4.6 COBALT OXIDE NANOPARTICLES

4.7 COPPER OXIDE NANOPARTICLES

4.8 DENDRIMERS

4.9 FULLERENES

4.10 GOLD NANOPARTICLES

4.11 GRAPHENE

4.12 IRON OXIDE NANOPARTICLES

4.13 MAGNESIUM OXIDE NANOPARTICLES

4.14 MANGANESE OXIDE NANOPARTICLES

4.15 NANOCELLULOSE (Cellulose nanofibers, cellulose nanocrystals, bacterial Nanocellulose)

4.16 NANOCLAYS

4.17 NANODIAMONDS

4.18 NANOFIBERS

4.19 NANOSILVER

4.20 NANOWIRES

4.21 NICKEL NANOPARTICLES

4.22 QUANTUM DOTS

4.23 SILICON OXIDE NANOPARTICLES

4.24 SINGLE-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES

4.25 TITANIUM DIOXIDE NANOPARTICLES

4.26 ZINC OXIDE NANOPARTICLES

4.27 ZIRCONIUM OXIDE NANOPARTICLES

4.28 OTHER NANOPARTICLES/NANOPOWDERS



5 MARKETS FOR NANOTECHNOLOGY AND NANOMATERIALS

5.1 ADHESIVES

5.2 AEROSPACE AND AVIATION

5.3 AUTOMOTIVE

5.4 BATTERIES

5.5 BIOMEDICINE AND HEALTHCARE

5.6 COATINGS

5.7 COMPOSITES

5.8 CONSTRUCTION, BUILDING PROTECTION AND ARCHITECTURAL COATINGS

5.9 COSMETICS AND SUNSCREENS

5.10 ELECTRONICS AND PHOTONICS

5.11 FILTRATION

5.12 FOOD AND AGRICULTURE

5.13 FUEL CELLS

5.14 HOUSEHOLD CARE AND SANITARY

5.15 LIGHTING

5.16 LUBRICANTS

5.17 MARINE

5.18 OIL & GAS EXPLORATION

5.19 PACKAGING

5.20 SECURITY AND DEFENCE

5.21 SENSORS

5.22 SOLAR

5.23 SUPERCAPACITORS

5.24 TEXTILES & APPAREL

5.25 TOOLS & MANUFACTURING

5.26 3D PRINTING

5.27 OTHER MARKETS



6 REFERENCES

