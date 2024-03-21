World Natural Personal Care Ingredients Market Analysis Report 2023-2024 and 2028: Increased Demand for Customization and Development of New Natural Preservatives Spearheading Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Natural Personal Care Ingredients Market by Type (Emollients, Surfactants, Rheology Modifiers, Preservatives, Active Ingredients), Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Make-up, Oral Care), and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In terms of value, the natural personal care ingredients market is estimated to grow from USD 5.3 billion in 2023 to USD 7.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.3%

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis - industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view of the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the natural personal care ingredients market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

This demand is further bolstered by stringent government regulations aimed at promoting safety and transparency in personal care products. Consequently, manufacturers are adapting to these changing dynamics by investing in research and development of natural alternatives, driving innovation and expansion in the North American market.

The mounting popularity of natural products and evolving lifestyle across worldwide are driving the natural personal care ingredients market. As individuals become more conscious of the potential health hazards linked to synthetic chemicals commonly found in conventional personal care items, there is an escalating desire for natural alternatives.

North America is projected to be fastest-growing region in the natural personal care ingredients market, in terms of value, during forecast period due to shifting consumer preferences towards eco-friendly and sustainable products. With a growing awareness of the health and environmental benefits of natural ingredients, consumers are increasingly seeking products free from synthetic chemicals.

The key players profiled in the report include BASF SE (Germany), Croda International Plc (UK), Ashland Inc. (US), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Symrise AG (Germany), and among others.

Surfactants are estimated to be the second-largest type of natural personal care ingredients market, in terms of value, during the forecast period

Surfactants hold a significant position as the second-largest ingredient type in the natural personal care ingredients market due to several key factors. These factors are their unmatched effectiveness, widespread acceptance, versatile concentration use, and ongoing technological advancements, making them indispensable for creating high-performing and eco-friendly products. As a result, surfactants continue to play a crucial role in meeting consumer demand for effective and environmentally friendly personal care products..

Hair care was the second-largest application of natural personal care ingredients market, in terms of value, during the forecast period

The hair care is the second-largest application in natural personal care ingredients market is projected to experience speedy growth. This is driven due to technological advancements and increasing hair care problems. Technological progress has led to the development of effective natural ingredients, addressing various concerns like strengthening and nourishing hair. Meanwhile, rising issues such as hair loss and damage fuel the demand for natural solutions, making the hair care segment a significant player in the market.

Premium Insights

Europe to Lead Natural Personal Care Ingredients Market During Forecast Period

Skin Care Led Natural Personal Care Ingredients Market

Germany to be Fastest-Growing Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Popularity of Organic and Clean-Label Products

Government Regulations and Incentives

Changing Lifestyles Worldwide

Rise in Online Purchases of Cosmetics

Restraints

High Cost of Natural Personal Care Ingredients

Limited Efficacy, Shelf Life, and Stability of Natural Personal Care Ingredients

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Male Cosmetics

Development of New Natural Preservatives

Increased Demand for Customization in Cosmetic Products

Concerns for Safety of Chemically Derived Personal Care Ingredients

Challenges

Challenges of Extracting Natural Personal Care Ingredients

Lack of Standardization

Increase in Counterfeit Cosmetic Products

Industry Trends

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Material Supplier

Manufacturer

Distribution Network

End-use Industry

Technology Analysis

Supercritical Fluid Extraction (Sfe)

Pigment Extraction (Carotenoids from Microbes)

Zeta Fraction Technology

Bio-based Vitamin A

Complementary Technologies

Trans-Epidermal Formulations

Microencapsulation

Company Profiles

Key Players

BASF SE

Croda International PLC

Evonik Industries AG

Symrise AG

The Lubrizol Corporation

Ashland Inc.

Clariant AG

Syensqo

Agrana Beteiligungs-AG

Dow Inc.

Startup/SMEs

Gattefosse Sas

Nouryon

Solabia Group

Roquette Freres

Genomatica, Inc.

Covestro AG

Efp Biotek

Vivimed Labs Ltd.

Cargill, Incorporated

Silab

Seppic

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

Stepan Company

Ash Ingredients, Inc.

