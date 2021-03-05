World Neuroendocrine Tumors (NET) Market Spotlight 2020: Novartis has the Highest Number of Completed Clinical Trials for NETs, with 21 Trials
Mar 05, 2021, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 5, 2021 The "Market Spotlight: Neuroendocrine tumors (NET)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Market Spotlight report covers the Neuroendocrine Tumors market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, recent events and analyst opinion, clinical trials, probability of success, upcoming and regulatory events, patent information, a 10-year disease incidence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.
Key Takeaways
The publisher estimates that in 2019, there were approximately 531,400 incident cases of neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 639,200 incident cases by 2028.
Worldwide, the majority of NETs in 2019 were malignant carcinoid tumors or neuroendocrine carcinomas. The approved drugs in the NETs space focus on targets such as norepinephrine (noradrenaline), radiopharmaceutical, mammalian target of rapamycin/mTORC, tyrosine hydroxylase, somatostatin receptors, FMS-like tyrosine kinase 3, KIT/c-KIT, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, VEGF receptor, ganglioside GD2, and tryptophan hydroxylase. These drugs are predominantly administered via the oral, intravenous, and subcutaneous routes, while one product is available in an intramuscular formulation.
The largest proportion of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for NETs are in Phase I, with one drug in the NDA/BLA stage.
Therapies in the pipeline for NETs focus on a wide variety of targets. The largest proportion of these therapies are administered intravenously, with the remainder being oral, subcutaneous, intranasal, and intratumoral formulations.
High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the NETs space comprise an expected PDUFA date for Danyelza and topline Phase II trial results for ABI-009.
The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I solid tumors asset is 5.6%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 42.9%. Drugs, on average, take 9.6 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.4 years in the overall oncology space.
The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for NETs have been in the early and midphases of development, with 78% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 22% in Phase III-IV.
The US has a substantial lead in the number of NETs clinical trials globally. Spain and the UK lead the major European markets, while China has the top spot in Asia.
Novartis has the highest number of completed clinical trials for NETs, with 21 trials. Novartis also leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for NETs, followed by Ipsen.
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
KEY TAKEAWAYS
DISEASE BACKGROUND
- Subtypes
TREATMENT
- Surgery
- Hepatic artery embolization
- Somatostatin analogs
- Interferon-alpha (IFN-alpha)
- Chemotherapy
- Radiation therapy
- Targeted therapy
- Palliative care
EPIDEMIOLOGY
- Incidence methodology
- Epidemiological disease definition
- Prevalence methodology
MARKETED DRUGS
PIPELINE DRUGS
KEY UPCOMING EVENTS
KEY REGULATORY EVENTS
- Keeping Track: Gavreto, Sogroya Bring Annual CDER Novel Approvals To 40
- RadioMedix Eyes Priority Review For PET Diagnostic Agent
PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS
LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS
- Lexicon Sells Cancer Supportive Care Therapy To TerSera
REVENUE OPPORTUNITY
CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
- Sponsors by status
- Sponsors by phase
- Recent events
BIBLIOGRAPHY
- Prescription information
APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t1frt7
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article