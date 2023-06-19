World Neurotech Devices Market Report 2023-2033: Increasing Awareness and Funding Bodes well for the Multi-Billion Dollar Market

19 Jun, 2023, 19:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neurotech Devices Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market will surpass US$13.10 billion in 2023
Growing Number of Elderly Populations with Neurological Disorders
The rapidly growing ageing population base suffering from neurological diseases will be a pivotal factor driving the market growth. Neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's, dementia, Parkinson's disease and chronic back & limb pain are most likely to affect people after 65 years of age.
In such conditions using neurotech device therapies plays a pivotal role in treating these disorders. For instance, spinal cord stimulation (SCS) is an effective treatment for chronic back & limb pain.
Also, failed back surgery syndrome (FBSS), peripheral neuropathic pain and residual pain after joint replacement in the elderly can be treated with spinal cord stimulators. The rising geriatric population will create such scenarios for market expansion.
Lack of Resources Serving to the Needs of Patients with Neurological Disorders
Lack of skilled healthcare practitioners and availability of high-technology equipment is anticipated to hamper market growth over the forecast period.
Furthermore, inadequate access to universal mental healthcare services will pose as a major challenge for market expansion. The shortage of critical resources is grave in underdeveloped regions and neglected groups that do not have access to new treatment options and improved technologies.
In most of the low and middle-income countries, there is shortage of skilled healthcare staff and basic neurological diagnostic services. Lack of authentic information and switching to alternative forms of treatment options delay the treatment.
What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?
- How is the Neurotech Devices Market evolving?
- What is driving and restraining the Neurotech Devices Market?
- How will each Neurotech Devices submarket grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?
- How will the market shares for each Neurotech Devices submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?
- What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?
- Will leading Neurotech Devices Markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?
- How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?
- Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
- What are the Neurotech Devices development projects for these leading companies?
- How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of Neurotech Devices development projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?
- Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the Neurotech Devices Market?
- Where is the Neurotech Devices Market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?
- What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?
- What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?
Market Dynamics
Market Driving Factors
- Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Disorders
- Growing Investments by Companies and Organizations Across the Globe
- Technological Advancements in Neurotech Devices
- Increasing awareness and funding in neurotech industry
Market Restraining Factors
- Lack of Skilled Healthcare Practitioners
Market Opportunities
- Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries in Developed Countries
- Increasing Number of Elderly Patients with Neurological Disorders
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
PEST Analysis
Leading companies and the potential for market growth
- Abbott Laboratories
- Advanced Bionics AG (Sonova)
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- BrainCo, Inc
- Cochlear Limited
- ElectroCore Inc
- Helbling Holding AG
- Innovative Health Solutions, Inc
- LivaNova PLC
- Medtronic
- MicroTransponder
- Natus medical Incorporated
- Neuronetics, Inc.
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- Parasym Ltd.
- Synapse Biomedical
- tVNS Technologies GmbH (Cerbomed)
Segments Covered in the Report
By Product
- Neurostimulation
- Deep Brain Stimulator
- Gastric Electric Stimulator
- Spinal Cord Stimulator
- Sacral Nerve Stimulator
- Vagus Nerve Stimulator
- Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation
- Neuroprostheses
- Neurosensing
- Neurorehabilitation
By Conditions
- Pain Management
- Cognitive Disorders
- Epilepsy
- Urinary and Fecal Incontinence
- Hearing Conditions
- Parkinson's Disease
- Depression
- Sleep Disorders
- Essential Tremor
- Others
By End-use
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Homecare Facilities
- Others
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l27s1t
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article