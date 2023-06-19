World Neurotech Devices Market Report 2023-2033: Increasing Awareness and Funding Bodes well for the Multi-Billion Dollar Market

DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neurotech Devices Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market will surpass US$13.10 billion in 2023



Growing Number of Elderly Populations with Neurological Disorders



The rapidly growing ageing population base suffering from neurological diseases will be a pivotal factor driving the market growth. Neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's, dementia, Parkinson's disease and chronic back & limb pain are most likely to affect people after 65 years of age.

In such conditions using neurotech device therapies plays a pivotal role in treating these disorders. For instance, spinal cord stimulation (SCS) is an effective treatment for chronic back & limb pain.

Also, failed back surgery syndrome (FBSS), peripheral neuropathic pain and residual pain after joint replacement in the elderly can be treated with spinal cord stimulators. The rising geriatric population will create such scenarios for market expansion.



Lack of Resources Serving to the Needs of Patients with Neurological Disorders



Lack of skilled healthcare practitioners and availability of high-technology equipment is anticipated to hamper market growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, inadequate access to universal mental healthcare services will pose as a major challenge for market expansion. The shortage of critical resources is grave in underdeveloped regions and neglected groups that do not have access to new treatment options and improved technologies.

In most of the low and middle-income countries, there is shortage of skilled healthcare staff and basic neurological diagnostic services. Lack of authentic information and switching to alternative forms of treatment options delay the treatment.



