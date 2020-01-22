World News Media Reveals 2019's Financial Innovators with its World Finance Digital Banking Awards

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest edition of World Finance magazine is out now and comes complete with a list of the most innovative players in the banking sector over the last twelve months. With new technologies causing significant market disruption, the finance industry is at a crucial moment in its history. The World Finance Digital Banking Awards 2019 identifies the firms shaping this history, rather than allowing themselves to be swept away by it.

Mobile banking has rapidly established itself as the go-to method for conducting financial services among customers, particularly younger generations. For banks with a long history, this represents a substantial change. For more agile fintech firms that have only recently entered the market, keeping pace with new developments may come more naturally.

The World Finance Digital Banking Awards 2019 celebrates the institutions – young and old – that have invested time and money in making sure that their products and services are in line with the demands of the modern consumer. The awards encompass two distinct categories: Best Mobile App and Best Consumer Digital Bank.

One of the winners is Standard Chartered Bank, which took home the award for Best Mobile App in Ghana. The SC Mobile Ghana app embodies the convenience that is expected of digital banking solutions. Customers can apply for a new bank account, access more than 70 services and enjoy discounts on shopping, travel, entertainment and much more all from their smartphone.

In the Best Consumer Digital Bank category, winners included Germany's N26 and the United Arab Emirates' Mashreq Bank. N26 is one of a new breed of challenger banks that has no physical branches but which promises to deliver straightforward, reliable and fast financial services. Mashreq Bank, on the other hand, has been serving customers since 1967 and continues to innovate by offering new solutions like MashreqPay and Mobile Alerts. These firms represent just a selection of the institutions revolutionising the digital banking space today.

To find out about some of the other winners of the World Finance Digital Banking Awards 2019, check out the latest issue of World Finance, available online, in print and on tablet now.

www.worldfinance.com

World News Media, the parent company of World Finance, is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

Contact Information

World News Media

Barclay Ballard

Editorial Department

+44-(0)-20-7553-4177

barclay.ballard@wnmedia.com

SOURCE World News Media