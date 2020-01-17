World News Media's World Finance Magazine Announces First Sustainability Awards Winners

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Finance has launched a new awards category focusing on sustainability for the first time. The magazine, which acknowledges industry leaders across a wide range of fields each year, felt that now was the right time to issue the inaugural World Finance Sustainability Awards in support of the businesses displaying an admirable commitment to environmentalism.

Among a number of worthy recipients, Ecolab was singled out within the environmental hygiene industry for its work improving operational efficiencies at almost 3 million customer locations across more than 170 countries. Similarly, QTS Realty Trust picked up the award for the data centre sector after outscoring its peers in the 2019 GRESB Benchmark Report in terms of environmental sustainability.

Collectively, the awards extend across 35 different industry segments, covering everything from footwear to engineering. But although the winners may work in different fields, they are all united by a commitment to a low-carbon future. Sustainability is more than just a corporate buzzword for these firms.

Climate change is now firmly a part of the global corporate agenda. Celebrities, businesses and environmentally conscious consumers are ensuring that the issue can no longer be swept under the carpet. Thus far, more than 200 of the world's best-known companies have pledged that 100 percent of their electricity will come from renewable sources by 2050 at the latest.

Given that green issues are finally being given the consideration they deserve by the corporate world and wider society, World Finance believed that it was important for the organisations at the forefront of this trend to be heralded. These are the businesses that have been recognised by the World Finance Sustainability Awards 2019.

To see the full list of winners, pick up the latest issue of World Finance, available online, on mobile and in print now.

www.worldfinance.com

World News Media, the parent company of World Finance, is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

Contact Information

World News Media

Barclay Ballard

Editorial Department

+44-(0)-20-7553-4177

barclay.ballard@wnmedia.com

SOURCE World News Media