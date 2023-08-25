World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and BABOLAT, the world leading tennis brand, announce partnership extension for 7 years until 2030

News provided by

Babolat

25 Aug, 2023, 06:42 ET

Tennis' new superstar Carlos Alcaraz, only 20, plays and wins with BABOLAT in his hand since he is 10 and will continue until at least 2030. The seven-year extension to his contract with Babolat, the tennis specialized company born in France in 1875, was announced in New York.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 

More information here: https://www.babolat.com/news-articles-blog-alcaraz-partnership-2030/alcaraz-partnership-2030.html?section=news  

Continue Reading
World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and BABOLAT, the world leading tennis brand, announce partnership extension for 7 years until 2030
World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and BABOLAT, the world leading tennis brand, announce partnership extension for 7 years until 2030

The newly crowned Wimbledon champion, who has been playing with his BABOLAT Pure Aero 98 – and BABOLAT RPM Blast strings – after embarking on his successful US Open campaign in 2022, signed the latest extension of his contract alongside Eric BABOLAT, the Chief Executive Officer of BABOLAT. Babolat equips tennis lovers worldwide since nearly 150 years, from club players to the all-time greatest champions: René Lacoste, Björn Borg, Pete Sampras, Li Na, Kim Clijsters or Rafa Nadal to name a few.

"For more than 10 years now, Babolat experts are constantly working close with me to provide the best tennis equipment for my performance. Playing with my Pure Aero 98 strung with RPM Blast is more than just having a tennis racquet," Alcaraz said. "It means I'm a member of the BABOLAT family, and that there are people at BABOLAT I think of as part of my team. They listen carefully to my needs and my feedback, and it's a constant, constructive two-way process. As a result, I have always been happy with the performance and feel of the frames and strings, and extending this long-term partnership makes total sense."

Carlos Alcaraz signed his first contract with BABOLAT in Spain at the age of 10. At 13, he joined the international BABOLAT team, and at just 20 he is the youngest world No 1 in tennis history and has already won two Grand Slam titles to his name (US Open 2022, Wimbledon 2023).

Alcaraz, who began playing tennis at age 4, has always played with BABOLAT racquets and strings. Since the start of the 2022 US Open, Carlos has played with the Pure Aero 98 racquet, an updated version of the Pure Aero VS, and strings it with BABOLAT's RPM Blast strings (gauge 130/16). 

For more information, pictures and video content, please go to https://www.babolat.com/news-articles-blog-alcaraz-partnership-2030/alcaraz-partnership-2030.html?section=news 

Contact: shirley@zrcommunication.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194122/BABOLAT_CARLOS_ALCARAZ_2030.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2086409/Babolat_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Babolat

Also from this source

Mostrando aos jovens o que aprender com Carlos Alcaraz, Babolat lança linha pioneira de raquetes especialmente projetadas para crianças

Was die Jugend von Carlos Alcaraz lernen kann

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.