World Organ-on-a-Chip Congress 2019: Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip Technologies in a Functionally-Relevant Manner - San Diego, CA, United States - October 14-15, 2019
Jun 10, 2019, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organ-on-a-Chip World Congress 2019" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Organ-on-a-Chip World Congress 2019 focuses on an important and expanding field wherein cells are being assembled using Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip technologies in a functionally-relevant manner. These clusters of "assembled cells" have functional significance and can mimic in vivo organ structure.
Liver cells assembled onboard chips in a physiologically-relevant architecture using microfluidics can, for instance, be utilized for toxicity screening and the ability to assemble organ fragments ex vivo can provide an exquisite means to reconstruct biological processes (both physiological and pathological) "in a dish" or "on a chip."
A number of chips such as Lung-on-a-Chip, Brain-on-a-Chip, Gut-on-a-Chip, Marrow-on-a-Chip, Bone-on-a-Chip, Nerve-on-a-Chip amongst others have been built and will be presented and explored at this conference. We will also focus on "disease-on-a-chip", cancer-on-a-chip, immune system-on-a-chip.
The Conference Tracks are Co-Located and Concurrent and Delegates can Participate, Mix-and-Match Presentations and Network Extensively with their Colleagues from all 3 Conference Tracks. The Exhibit Hall is also co-located and accessible by delegates from all 3 conference tracks.
Co-Located, Concurrent Conference Tracks:
- Organ-on-a-Chip World Congress 2019
- 3D-Culture and Organoids 2019
- Stem Cells for Drug Discovery and Tox Screening 2019
- 3D-Printing in the Life Sciences 2019
- The Space Summit 2019
All the Key Opinion Leaders from around the World are Participating at this Conference allowing Maximal Information Exchange and Unparalleled Networking Opportunities. Additionally, companies in the field showcase their technologies and product offerings at this conference.
Who Should Attend:
- Senior Academic researchers involved in research and technology development
- Senior Industry researchers involved in R&D
- Business Development professionals in companies involved in technology evaluation, licensing and partnering/business development activities
- Young investigators/researchers embarking on their research careers - excellent opportunity to learn the latest science and excellent networking opportunities to build collaborations
- Students and post-doctoral fellows - opportunity to present their research to a worldwide audience via posters and build their professional networks, collaborations, and career development
Agenda:
- Artery-on-a-Chip for Cardiovascular Disease Research
- Bone-on-a-chip
- Disease-on-a-Chip
- Cancer-on-a-Chip
- Immunotherapy-on-a-Chip
- Gut-on-a-Chip
- Hematological Systems-on-a-Chip, Platelets-on-a-Chip
- Liver-on-a-Chip for Toxicity Screening/Toxicology Studies
- Lung-on-a-Chip
- Organ-on-a-Chip Applications for Drug Discovery and Toxicity Screening
- Organ-on-a-Chip/Body-on-a-Chip Assembly using Microfluidics
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d8fzbq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article