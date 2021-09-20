World Personalized Medicine Market Outlook 2021-2028: High Adoption of Advanced Genome Sequencing Instruments and Launch of Companion Diagnostics

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Personalized Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Personalized Medical Care, Personalized Nutrition & Wellness, DTC Diagnostics, Telemedicine, Complementary Medicine), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personalized medicine market size is expected to reach USD 796.8 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The market growth can be attributed to several factors such as the high adoption of advanced genome sequencing instruments, the launch of companion diagnostics, and the rising incidence of cancer and other genetic disorders.



In addition, the growing number of retail clinics is further boosting market growth. There is a high adoption rate of telemedicine solutions observed in retail clinics. With the integration of these solutions, retails clinics provide online scheduling solutions to patients along with contactless check-in and payment modes. Hence, such advanced solutions based on telemedicine are contributing to the growth of the market.



Expanding presence of established players in distinct sectors of PM is also set to propel market growth. These are inclusive of companies such as Google and IBM among others. In November 2020, DeepMind, a Google company, announced that made a huge leap in the 3D analysis of proteins from their amino-acid sequence. This is expected to be a revolutionary development in the field of PM diagnostics.



Furthermore, PM is bringing a new paradigm in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With the application of PM, researchers can identify the best management strategies for accurate diagnosis. This in turn will facilitate in designing the therapeutic approaches based on individual COVID-19 patients. However, these medicines are better suited for inherited diseases and conditions such as cancer that are developed owing to genetic mutations rather than infectious diseases.



Personalized Medicine Market Report Highlights

The personalized nutrition and wellness segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the growing demand for products of this segment and less regulatory compliance

The expanding pool of operational entities in this segment is expected to boost the sales of personalized nutrition products

The therapeutics segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the extensive usage of pharmacogenomics for developing biopharmaceuticals

In therapeutics, the genomic medicine segment is expected to witness substantial growth through the forecast period owing to a reduction in costs of whole-genome sequencing

North America held the largest revenue share in 2020. The growth of the market in this region is owing to intensive research for the development of new therapies

held the largest revenue share in 2020. The growth of the market in this region is owing to intensive research for the development of new therapies In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to growing PM startups and favorable government initiatives

, the market is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to growing PM startups and favorable government initiatives Companies operating in the market are receiving the U.S. FDA approvals for their personalized medicines. For instance, in February 2021 , Biogen Inc. received the U.S. FDA approval for PLEGRIDY (peginterferon beta-1a) for treating patients with relapsing forms of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1 Personalized Medicine Market Outlook, 2017 - 2028

1.2 Personalized Medicine Market: Segment Outlook, 2017 - 2028



Chapter 2 Research Methodology



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping for PM Diagnostics & PM Therapeutics, 2020

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping for PM Medical Care & PM Nutrition & Wellness, 2020

3.4 Cost Structure Analysis

3.5 User Perspective Analysis

3.6.1 OMICs technology

3.7 Regulatory Framework

3.8 Product Pipeline Analysis

3.9 Personalized Medicine Market- Market Dynamics

3.10 SWOT By PESTLE Analysis

3.11 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.12 Market Entry Strategies

3.13 Personalized Medicine - Application Growth Prospects Analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

4.2 Company/Competition Categorization

4.3 Vendor Landscape

4.4 Key Company Market Share Analysis/Ranking, 2020

4.5 Public Companies

4.6 Private Companies



Chapter 5 Personalized Medicine Market Categorization: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Market: Product Movement Analysis

5.2 Personalized Medicine Diagnostics

5.3 PM Therapeutics

5.4 Personalized Medical Care

5.5 Personalized Nutrition & Wellness



Chapter 6 Personalized Medicine Market Categorization: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product

6.1 Market Share by Region, 2018 & 2025

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.5 Latin America

6.6 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

GE Healthcare

Illumina, Inc.

ASURAGEN, INC.

Danaher

bbott Laboratories

Exact Sciences Corporation

Biogen International

Exagen Inc.

Genelex Corporation

Precision Biologics, Inc.

QIAGEN

IBM

Genentech, Inc.

23andME, Inc.

