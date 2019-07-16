World Pet Association Embarks On A New Insights Relationship With Nielsen

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World Pet Association (WPA) and Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announced today the solidification of a new relationship, naming Nielsen as WPA's insights provider. Through this relationship, WPA members will have the opportunity to engage with Nielsen's world class data to gain access to pet data and thought leadership.

For nearly 70 years, WPA has brought the pet world together by providing quality interaction and education for manufacturers and retailers to encourage healthy, happy pet relationships and a thriving pet industry. With this announcement, WPA will continue its tradition of connecting members with necessary industry resources. Given the rapid changes happening within the consumer pet retail industry, insights are now an essential element for driving business growth. Through Nielsen data, WPA members can now gain greater visibility into consumer and market trends that will enable the data-driven decisions needed to help members grow.

"The pet industry landscape is changing at an incredibly rapid rate, and good quality data has the power to strengthen our ability to keep pace with the currents moving our industry forward," said Jacinthe Moreau, President of WPA. "For our members, it was important that we align with a data provider of Nielsen's stature and offer the most comprehensive and highest-quality insights available within the pet space. Nielsen offers the industry a holistic view of pet retail across both specialty and non-specialty channels, making this a noteworthy alliance for our association."

"Nielsen is committed to helping companies of all sizes within the pet industry unlock future growth in the booming pet segment," said Raha Alavi, SVP of Nielsen's Retail Services. "Over the past few years we have made great strides in expanding our resources to better serve the unique needs of the pet channel. We are thrilled to be working with WPA, and we look forward to cultivating a meaningful relationship with WPA members."

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

ABOUT WORLD PET ASSOCIATION

Founded in 1950, World Pet Association (WPA) is the pet industry's oldest nonprofit organization. Based in Southern California, WPA coordinates industry-defining trade shows—SuperZoo, Atlanta Pet Fair & Conference and other popular annual events including: America's Family Pet Expo, a consumer pet and pet product expo; and Aquatic Experience, which combines consumer events with a trade show. Through WPA's Good Works program, proceeds from these events are funneled back into key industry organizations and nonprofits with the goal of making it easier for pet industry professionals to do business. WPA's mission is to support the business needs of pet retailers and to promote responsible growth and development of the pet industry by providing thought leadership on consumer and legislative issues; leading efforts in the public sector to inform consumers and ensure safe, healthy lifestyles for all animals; and provide business resources, education, content and services to ensure pet product retailers have the support they need to be competitive.

For more information about WPA and industry events, visit www.worldpetassociation.org.

