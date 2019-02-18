World Phygital Business Models 2019: GAFAM (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft) and BAT (Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent) - The Internet Giants Driving the Phygital World

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Models in the Phygital World" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The world is today entering into an increasingly 'phygital' era; a world where both the physical and digital sides are merging, especially through the use of personal data with Internet giants at the forefront of this trend.

So big is the influence of these giants, or simply the US GAFAM (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft) and the Chinese BAT (Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent), that they are present in virtually every market and fighting amongst themselves.

In such times, the telcos are going through a rough period, with revenues being squeezed on the one hand while continuous investment is required on the other. While their track record of OTT-like services are impressive, they do still have a powerful wildcard; personal data of quality and granularity unique only to them.

The telcos and OTTs come from an entirely different background, the former largely physical by origin while the latter digital by default. As these two merge towards a phygital world, what are the business models shaping the market? How are they adapting to the phygital market? This presentation looks into such questions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction: The phygital world and OTT dominance

1.1. Now the leading technology players are joining the phygital era

1.2. GAFAM and BAT: the Internet giants driving the phygital world

1.3. Internet giants are complementing their massive service portfolios with devices too

1.4. OTTs are stepping deeper into the media/contents market

1.5. Growing OTT presence in the telecom (connectivity) market too



2. The dilemma for telcos

2.1. What options do telcos have, as the phygital world takes over?

2.2. The telecom market is today going through a bad patch

2.3. Telcos' track record in OTT-like services is unimpressive

2.4. The potentially good news: telcos do have data. lots of it, and it's all personal. And OTTs just crave for it.

2.5. The challenge will be to dislodge the established order in the advertising market



3. Today's four business models in the phygital world

Four business models shape today's phygital world

3.1. Google: all roads, including phygital, lead to advertising

3.2. AT&T: phygital is part of their overall convergence roadmap

3.3. Free: protecting connectivity through its phygitalisation' of the box'

3.4. Amazon: entering the phygital market to augment their physical sales



List of tables and figures

The leading technology players over the years; from physical to digital, and now to phygital

Market capitalisation of Apple, Amazon and Google in evolution

Market capitalisation of leading Internet players, August 2018

Major OTTs are diversifying into various service domains

OTTs stepping deeper into the media/contents market (Apple, Google and Amazon

Growing OTT presence in the telecom connectivity market (Google and Facebook)

The telcos' dilemma: what options in the phygital world?

Summary of telco KPI evolution and findings

Mapping of telcos, GAFAM and BAT, by income, EBITDA, capex and FCF as % of revenue

The timeline of RCS: the failure of Joyn and the rise of Android Messages (Google-Jibe)

The differences in regulation, between telcos and OTTs, and between the USA and the EU

Drivers and barriers for telcos' data use as a service

Player shares of online advertising revenue, 2017

Four business models shape today's phygital world

The Phygital matrix 1: Google (Digital advertising-centric business model)

The Phygital matrix 2: AT&T (Content-access convergence business model)

The Phygital matrix 3: Free (Connectivity business model)

The Phygital matrix 4: Amazon (Physical sales-centric business model)

