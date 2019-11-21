World Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market Projected to Reach $881 Million by 2024 - Breakdown by Kevlar, Fiber Glass, Carbon Fiber, Plastics & Others
DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global premium motorcycle helmets market was worth US$ 646 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 881 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2024.
A thriving automotive industry and increasing user preference for high-quality safety gear are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the enhanced comfort and safety provided by premium motorcycle helmets, which is providing a boost to their sales. Furthermore, there is a rising popularity of sports bikes among the youth along with the availability of wide customization options in the products.
Moreover, the increasing number of bike commuters coupled with the rising trend of bike racing and superbikes is also contributing to the market growth. Racing events and various clubs and communities of bikers act as a platform for bike enthusiasts to showcase their riding skills and represent the fraternity by focusing on ethical riding and road safety. This aids in creating awareness regarding the importance of wearing helmets, thus creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the integration of add on features such as health trackers and various connectivity features in premium helmets is also contributing to their burgeoning demand.
Other factors such as rising disposable incomes and implementation of governmental policies mandating the use of helmet are also driving the market growth.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AGV, Bell Helmets, Shoei, Schuberth, Arai Helmet Ltd, HJC Helmets, Lazer Helmets, Shark Helmets, Nolan Helmets, OGK Kabuto, Suomy, Airoh, etc.
