World Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market Projected to Reach $881 Million by 2024 - Breakdown by Kevlar, Fiber Glass, Carbon Fiber, Plastics & Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global premium motorcycle helmets market was worth US$ 646 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 881 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2024.



A thriving automotive industry and increasing user preference for high-quality safety gear are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the enhanced comfort and safety provided by premium motorcycle helmets, which is providing a boost to their sales. Furthermore, there is a rising popularity of sports bikes among the youth along with the availability of wide customization options in the products.



Moreover, the increasing number of bike commuters coupled with the rising trend of bike racing and superbikes is also contributing to the market growth. Racing events and various clubs and communities of bikers act as a platform for bike enthusiasts to showcase their riding skills and represent the fraternity by focusing on ethical riding and road safety. This aids in creating awareness regarding the importance of wearing helmets, thus creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the integration of add on features such as health trackers and various connectivity features in premium helmets is also contributing to their burgeoning demand.



Other factors such as rising disposable incomes and implementation of governmental policies mandating the use of helmet are also driving the market growth.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AGV, Bell Helmets, Shoei, Schuberth, Arai Helmet Ltd, HJC Helmets, Lazer Helmets, Shark Helmets, Nolan Helmets, OGK Kabuto, Suomy, Airoh, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global premium motorcycle helmets market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global premium motorcycle helmets industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global premium motorcycle helmets industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global premium motorcycle helmets industry?

What is the structure of the global premium motorcycle helmets industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global premium motorcycle helmets industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Material Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Technology

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by End-user

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Full Face

6.2 Open Face

6.3 Flip-Up

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Material Type

7.1 Kevlar

7.2 Fiber Glass

7.3 Carbon Fiber

7.4 Plastics

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Conventional Premium Helmets

8.2 Smart Helmets



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Scooters

9.2 Motorcycles

9.3 Step-Through

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by End-User

10.1 Commuters

10.2 Racers



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.5 Latin America



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 AGV

16.3.2 Bell Helmets

16.3.3 Shoei

16.3.4 Schuberth

16.3.5 Arai Helmet Ltd.

16.3.6 HJC Helmets

16.3.7 Lazer Helmets

16.3.8 Shark Helmets

16.3.9 Nolan Helmets

16.3.10 OGK Kabuto

16.3.11 Suomy

16.3.12 Airoh



