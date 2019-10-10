World-Record Holder Snake, Medusa, Strikes Her 15th Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a slithering of activity for Medusa's 15th birthday on October 13 – coinciding with the full "Hunters" moon. Medusa is a reticulated python with residences at Kansas City's Edge of Hell and Beast Haunted Houses. Her haunt owners and handler love to make this apex predator happy. They'll treat her to a swim in her pool and a feast on something that is eighty to 100 pounds - perhaps a deer or goats. The next few days after her meal, she'll nap contently in a sort of "meat coma."

Edge of Hell Haunted House in Kansas City has the world-record longest snake.

As a working girl, she'll need a few days after eating before she is ready for the four consecutive nights of shows starting Thursday, October 17.

Guinness World Records made the measure in 2011 for this world record-breaking long snake at 25'2" and 350 pounds. She has put on another 150 pounds give or take whatever and whenever she last ate. Her length is kept under wraps as she prefers curling up and having her handler, Larry Edgar, scratch her scales when she is shedding.

"This birthday girl is a beautiful snake that gives her little 'love hiss' when she relaxes," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, aka Queen of Haunts. "We know this eater is happy - taking the haunt season all in stride with her ten-month vacation when the season wraps."

In the wild, her species average 10'-20' long, and they hunt by constricting their prey in a matter of minutes. Whereas this haunt serpent just has to look like she'll squeeze the devil out of you for her role alongside werewolves and vampires in the haunted attractions.

While werewolves and vampires are mythological creatures, they have some hunting similarities to a python. A werewolf's instinct is to eat raw meat from its kill on a full moon after turning from a cursed man to a werewolf. In werewolf lore, a full moon brings out the beast in humans, and this is particularly true for the Beast Haunted House cast hungry to scare.

Vampires are also looking to feast on the living at night – preferring a blood meal. A full moon will restore a wounded vampire. This Sunday's full moon is a night off for the vampire cast working at Edge of Hell Haunted House before the season kicks into full gear. The haunts are down to their last 12 nights, Thursday to Sunday for the next couple weeks, then the final four days from October 30 to Saturday, November 2.

About Full Moon Productions:

Full Moon Productions owns and operates the world-class haunted attractions since its first in 1975. The Edge of Hell, Beast, and Macabre Cinema Haunted Houses all deliver frightful fun from their large buildings located in the Historic West Bottoms Entertainment District off the 12th Street Bridge near downtown Kansas City. The Queen of Haunts and' scare cast' generate fear with the help of sophisticated sets, technology, and the world-record breaking snake, Medusa. The company makes helping children and animal charities a priority, including their participation in the anti-bullying charity "Don't Be a Monster." Each weekend the area hosts the Festival of the Full Moon outside the haunted houses that include free hayrides, roaming beasts and monsters, food trucks, and more.

