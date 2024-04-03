World-renowned Chefs Gather to Raise Awareness and Funds for Liver Disease

FLAVORS, a national culinary event, takes place at Wrigley Mansion in Phoenix on May 22

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Liver Foundation (ALF) has teamed up with world-renowned culinary expert Chef Christopher Gross and Celebrity Chef Mark Tarbell from Iron Chef for FLAVORS, a national culinary event to be held in Phoenix, Arizona on May 22, 2024.

The charity event goes beyond any traditional gala experience by providing guests with the unique opportunity to have a local top chef prepare a multi-course dinner tableside. The evening showcases the signature dishes of culinary experts and takes attendees beyond the usual restaurant fare.

"ALF is delighted for the return of FLAVORS with our founder, Chef Christopher," said Lorraine Stiehl, Chief Executive Officer, American Liver Foundation. "The generosity of these chefs and those philanthropists attending help us continue to provide life-saving resources, support, research and education for the nearly 100 million of Americans affected by liver disease."

FLAVORS was founded in 1991 by James Beard Award-winning chef Christopher Gross in Phoenix. "Since founding FLAVORS, I've cherished the camaraderie among fellow restaurants. Simultaneously, I've remained dedicated to serving our community for noble causes, regularly engaging with new guests through the intimate, personalized experience I provide at each table," said Chef Christopher.

Chef Christopher will be joined by seven other local chefs, including Mark Tarbell, winner of 2007 "Iron Chef America". Celebrity Chef Mark Tarbell said, "My team and I are honored to participate in FLAVORS this year. Being able to support a great cause while working alongside amazing and talented local chefs...there really is nothing better."

Local chefs and restaurants are at the heart of our FLAVORS. It is through their generosity and dedication that American Liver Foundation is able to create this unique culinary experience. Participants include:

Tables for the evening are still available starting at $25,000 for 12 guests. There are limited individual tickets to the FLAVORS cocktail reception from 6pm-7pm, followed by an eight-course fine dining experience at Christopher's at Wrigley Mansion for $1,250.

Learn more about FLAVORS, a national culinary event, by visiting ALFFlavors.org.

About the American Liver Foundation

American Liver Foundation (ALF) is a national community of patients, caregivers and medical professionals dedicated to helping people improve their liver health. Providing guidance and life-saving resources, we are a beacon for the 100 million Americans affected by liver disease. We advocate for patients and families, fund medical research and educate the public about liver wellness and disease prevention. We bring people together through our educational programs and events and create a network of support that lasts a lifetime. ALF is the largest organization focused on all liver diseases and the trusted voice for patients and families living with liver disease. For more information visit www.liverfoundation.org or call: 1 800 GO LIVER (800-465-4837).

