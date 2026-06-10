Smokeball Expands Free Legal Technology Access to Over 900,000 U.S. Lawyers Through Partnering With 28 State Bars

Smokeball's recent partnerships with The Florida Bar and North Carolina State Bar bring free trust accounting technology to more than 900,000 lawyers.

CHICAGO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokeball, the industry-leading legal practice management software platform, announced a major milestone in its mission to modernize small law firm technology: the company has now partnered with 28 state bar associations across the United States, providing more than 900,000 lawyers—over two-thirds of the U.S. legal profession—with free access to Smokeball Bill, Smokeball's trust accounting and billing software solution.

This milestone is driven by Smokeball's most recent addition of free software offers with The Florida Bar and the North Carolina State Bar, two of the largest state bar associations in the country. Through these partnerships, attorneys gain access to Smokeball Bill, Smokeball's trust accounting and billing software designed to simplify the management of client funds, streamline invoicing, and support day-to-day financial workflows.

Together, these new launches, along with Smokeball's other free software partnerships with 26 other state bars, significantly expand Smokeball's national footprint, bringing its technology to attorneys across more than half of U.S. jurisdictions and reinforcing Smokeball Bill's role in helping close the technology gap between firms of different sizes and resources.

"Reaching 28 state bar free product partnerships is a defining moment for Smokeball," said Jane Oxley, CRO and co-founder of Smokeball. "Access to modern legal technology shouldn't depend on firm size, location, or budget. By working with state bars across the country, we're helping ensure that hundreds of thousands of attorneys have the tools they need to manage their practices more effectively and serve their clients with confidence."

Trust accounting remains one of the most complex and high-stakes responsibilities attorneys manage, requiring precision, consistency, and detailed recordkeeping. Yet for many firms—particularly solo and small practices—these processes are still handled manually or across disconnected systems. Smokeball's relationships with state bars to provide Smokeball Bill for free are designed to address this challenge at scale, making purpose-built trust accounting technology available to state bar members at no cost.

"We wanted to provide Smokeball Bill for free to CLA members so they can be equipped with the tools they need to not only comply with trust accounting regulations but better serve their clients." Shared Chris Nguyen, CEO of the California Lawyers Association

These 28 monumental relationships with state bars reflect a broader shift across the legal industry: state bars are increasingly investing in technology as a way to support their members and improve the delivery of legal services. By offering free tools to all attorneys, regardless of firm size or resources, these programs help reduce inequities in access to technology and create a more level playing field across the profession.

"State bars play a critical role in supporting the success of attorneys and protecting the integrity of client funds," Oxley added. "We're proud to partner with so many leading bar associations to deliver solutions that make trust accounting easier to manage and more accessible to every lawyer."

With a presence in more than half of U.S. state bars and bar relationships spanning some of the largest legal markets in the country, Smokeball continues to lead the way in expanding access to modern legal technology nationwide.

To learn more about Smokeball's free offering through participating state bar associations, please visit www.smokeball.com.

About Smokeball

Smokeball is your partner to drive your law firm into the future. As the industry's leading cloud-based legal practice management software, Smokeball empowers you to run your firm specific to your area of law. Our platform gives you all the insights and tools you need to work smarter, not harder: automatic time tracking and invoicing, streamlined workflows for your specific practice area, a library of over 20,000 standard legal forms and documents, and actionable reports. Smokeball is a member benefit of 28 U.S. bar associations. Learn how to run your best firm at smokeball.com.

Media contact: Nina Walker, [email protected]

SOURCE Smokeball, Inc.