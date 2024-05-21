World Series Champions Texas Rangers Leverage Prophecy to Transform Data and Derive Championship Winning Insights

Ball Club speeds the process of analyzing and transforming valuable data and getting it into the hands of highly distributed teams with Prophecy's AI-powered data transformation platform

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophecy - provider of the industry's only AI-powered data transformation platform, today announced that its customer, the MLB 2023 World Series Champions Texas Rangers Baseball Club, has completed a sweeping digital transformation within its Baseball Operations to navigate the explosion of complex data and deliver the next generation of Moneyball . Utilizing Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and Prophecy's AI-powered data transformation platform , the new cloud data architecture enabled the club to optimize hundreds of millions of records and terabytes of data, ranging from player performance to player development and scouting, player biomechanics, and weather data to help the team win in all types of conditions.

The global sports analytics market is projected to grow to $22.13 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 28.7%. From its early stages of rudimentary data collection to the current sophisticated, data-driven decision-making processes, the sports analytics industry now integrates and leverages data science and advanced statistical methods for extracting meaningful insights from complex datasets.

"By moving away from our legacy, on-premise architecture and leveraging Prophecy as the interface to the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, we were able to develop a self-service cloud platform for transparent data availability that would allow for autonomy and agility across data teams while enabling us to bring internally produced data products across the organization to internal data consumers," said Alexander Booth, Assistant Director of R&D for the Texas Rangers. "This enabled data consumers to handle data sets that included classic data from across the organization as well as new text, video, sensor/IOT, and even terabytes of biometric data."

Using Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and Prophecy's low code data transformation platform, all data users are now able to turn raw data into reliable, analytics, and AI-ready data using visual data pipelines. More specifically the Texas Rangers:

Enabled analysts and developers to utilize ten times more data than before using Prophecy on top of Databricks and produced ETL-ready pipelines seven times as fast .





using Prophecy on top of Databricks and . Analyzed terabytes of in-game data to optimize player performance and scouting.





to optimize player performance and scouting. Created effective data flows in a sustainable, reliable, extensible, and "productionalized" way. This delivered seven times the velocity in producing pipeline for analysts . Now, pipeline developers can roll out a pipeline in less than a day compared to more than a week previously.





. Now, pipeline developers can previously. Overcame the challenges of technical resource constraints and the complexities of scaling real-time data pipelines with Prophecy's low-code data transformation platform.

With biometrics data including skeleton tracking, they can understand exactly how a pitcher moves when he throws the ball and monitor how a batter swings. They can tell how open a player's hips are, how long their stride is, how big their knee bend is, etc., providing a new level of coaching, which is a revolution in the game in and of itself.

"The Texas Rangers Baseball Club is exemplary in its use of analytics," said Raj Bains, CEO and founder of Prophecy. "Their new platform brings data analysts into the process of creating production pipelines early, delivering analysis-ready data to power new AI and analytics that help them improve their game across the board. They are a great example of how integrating and leveraging data science and advanced statistical methods can extract meaningful insights from complex datasets."

As an Icon sponsor of the upcoming Databricks Data and AI Summit (DAIS) 2024, Prophecy and Alexander Booth of The Texas Rangers will be presenting a session, titled, How the Texas Rangers Transform Data for Championship Winning Insights on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 from 5:20 PM - 5:40 PM. In addition, Alexander Booth will be featured in Thursday's Keynote address on Thursday, June 13 and present his session, titled, Texas Rangers' Championship Success with a Data Intelligence Platform.

