World Sexual Health Supplement Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Capsules Dominate Formulation Segment, Libido-Boosting Supplements Lead Application Segment, Fertility Segment Poised for Growth

The global sexual health supplements market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.02 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.56% during 2024-2030.

Increasing awareness of sexual health issues and the importance of maintaining a healthy sex life, growing prevalence of sexual dysfunction, changing lifestyles and dietary habits, and increasing disposable income, are expected to boost the market further. According to an article published by NIH in March 2022, in the UK, there is a high prevalence of Erectile Dysfunction (ED) among younger men, with more than a quarter of them affected. Men with ED often have cardiometabolic and psychological conditions that are frequently left untreated. As per King's College London, ED is estimated that by 2025, 322 million men worldwide are expected to be affected by it.

Government-supported sexual health programs indeed have a significant impact on the market. These programs help to increase awareness about sexual health issues, promote safe sex practices and encourage people to take proactive steps to maintain their sexual health. For instance, Australia Department of Health has "Healthysexual" program, which raise awareness about sexual health. As a result, more and more people are becoming interested in these supplements and are willing to invest in products that can help them improve their overall sex health.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the market. During periods of lockdowns and social distancing measures, many individuals experienced heightened stress, anxiety, and changes in their daily routines. These factors, combined with increased time spent at home with partners, led to a surge in interest in sexual health and intimacy. As a result, some consumers turned to these supplements to address issues such as low libido, erectile dysfunction, or sexual satisfaction. With restrictions on in-person shopping and limited access to physical stores, many consumers turned to online channels to purchase goods, including these supplements. E-commerce platforms experienced a surge in sales during the pandemic, providing an opportunity for supplement manufacturers to reach a broader audience and mitigate the impact of store closures.

Ensuring the safety and quality of these supplements is crucial. However, the industry has been plagued by issues such as adulteration, contamination, and the presence of undeclared pharmaceutical ingredients. Without awareness, consumers consume harmful substances and experience adverse reactions due to poor quality control measures. Maintaining stringent quality control standards throughout the manufacturing process is essential but can be costly and challenging, particularly for smaller companies operating in a competitive market.

Many sexual health supplements lack robust scientific evidence to support their efficacy claims. While some ingredients, such as certain herbs and amino acids, have been traditionally used for their purported aphrodisiac effects, clinical trials are lacking. With credible scientific research, it's easier for consumers to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of these supplements, leading to skepticism among healthcare professionals and potential regulatory action.

Sexual Health Supplements Market Report Highlights

Natural products dominated the type segment in 2023 owing to the increasing consumer preference for natural and organic ingredients.

The men gender segment held the larger market share in 2023. On the other hand, women segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.31% from 2024 to 2030.

In 2023, capsules dominated the formulation segment and held the largest market share of 31.39%. Furthermore, powders are expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

In 2023, libido boosting dominated the application market with a share of 27.72% and fertility segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2030.

Offline segment dominated the distribution channel market with the larger share in 2023 driven by their established presence and trust among consumers.

Asia Pacific region dominated the market with a share of 33.53% owing to factors such as the increasing purchasing power parity, government support for quality healthcare.

