World Shipbroking Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020, Featuring Profiles of Clarkson Plc., A.P. Moller-Maersk Group and Braemar Plc

Over the last decade, the global shipbroking market was supported by various growth drivers, such as, increasing global seaborne trade, falling oil prices, accelerating economic growth, rising global energy consumption, etc.

The speedy spread of COVID-19 has had a major impact on global shipping markets. COVID-19 has led to reduced demand for goods from China. This, in turn, is having a cascading effect on shipping markets be it container ships or oil tankers. The recovery in the shipping sectors like dry bulk and containers would be entirely dependent on a recovery in global economic activity, post abatement of the COVID-19 outbreak, starting from China. However, as to when the COVID-19 impact would subside is difficult to predict as the crisis is still in an evolving stage.

The report provides an analysis of the global shipbroking market with detailed qualitative analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on different segments within shipbroking. The report also includes an assessment of the market in terms of value and segment.

Clarkson Plc., A.P. Moller-Maersk Group and Braemar Plc. are some key players operating in the global shipbroking market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Shipping: An Overview

2.2 Chartering: An Overview

2.2.1 Voyage Chartering

2.2.2 Time Chartering

2.2.3 Bareboat Chartering

2.2.4 Demise Chartering

2.3 Shipbroking: An Overview

2.3.1 Sales & Purchase (S&P) Brokers

2.3.2 Bulkers Brokers

2.3.3 Tanker Brokers

2.3.4 Container Brokers

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Shipbroking Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Shipbroking Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Shipbroking Market by Segments (Bulkers, Tankers, Sale & Purchase and Others)

3.2 Global Shipbroking Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global Bulkers Shipbroking Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Tankers Shipbroking Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Sale & Purchase Shipbroking Market by Value

3.3 Global Shipbroking Market Volume Analysis

3.3.1 Fleet Size by Principal Vessel Type

4. Impact of Covid-19

4.1 Impact on Global Shipbroking Market

4.1.1 Impact on Global Shipbroking Market Segments

4.1.2 Impact on Global Shipbroking Players

4.1.3 Increased Scope of Investment in Freight Technologies

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Global Seaborne Trade

5.1.2 Accelerating Economic Growth

5.1.3 Rising Global Energy Consumption

5.1.4 Falling Oil Prices

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Environmental Protocols

5.2.2 Security Threats

5.2.3 Low Demand and Oversupply

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Rise in Global Trade & Industrial Production

5.3.2 Digital Sensoring

5.3.3 Use of Renewable Resources

5.3.4 Green Shipping

5.3.5 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) As Fuel Alternative

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Financial Comparison of Global Shipbroking Market

7. Company Profiles

A.P. Moller-Maersk Group

Braemar Plc

Clarkson Plc

