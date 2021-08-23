World Smart Baby Monitor Market Report 2021, Featuring Key Players Motorola, Inc, Dorel Industries Inc, iBaby Labs, Inc., Summer Infant, Inc., VTech and Angelcare Monitor Inc.

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Baby Monitor Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An increase in dual working families and a rise in the number of working women are the key driving factors which are expected to boost the global smart baby monitor market growth. The global smart baby monitor is significantly growing due to development of the global electronic industry increase in digitalization. Furthermore, a rise in disposable income and increase in demand for smart wireless baby monitors in the market will fuel growth. A rise in awareness regarding child safety is acting as a key driving factor for the global baby monitor market growth. Additionally, an increase in the birth rate in several countries like the U.K, Russia, and Spain is expected to grow the global smart baby market growth during this forecast period.



On the flips side, the high cost of cameras is the restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global baby monitor market growth.



For this report, the Global Smart Baby Monitor Market is segmented into product types such as Audio, and Video, by connectivity such as Wired, and Wireless. Further, Global Smart Baby Monitor Market is segmented into distribution channel such as Retail Stores, Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, E-commerce, and Specialty Stores.



The Global Smart Baby Monitor Market is segmented into five regions - North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Various key players are discussed in this report such as Motorola, Inc, Dorel Industries Inc, iBaby Labs, Inc., Summer Infant, Inc., VTech, Angelcare Monitor Inc., Safety 1st, and Samsung Electronics Co.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Smart Baby Monitor Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast



3. Market Background



4. Global Smart Baby Monitor Market Snapshot



5. Global Smart Baby Monitor Market Analysis, By Product Type



6. Global Smart Baby Monitor Market Analysis, By Connectivity



7. Global Smart Baby Monitor Market Analysis, By Distribution Channel



8. Global Smart Baby Monitor Market Analysis, By Region



9. North America Smart Baby Monitor Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)



10. Europe Smart Baby Monitor Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)



11. Asia Pacific Smart Baby Monitor Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)



12. Latin America Smart Baby Monitor Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)



13. Middle East & Africa Smart Baby Monitor Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)



14. Competition Analysis



15. Company Profiles

Motorola Inc

Dorel Industries Inc

iBaby Labs Inc.

Summer Infant Inc.

VTech

Angelcare Monitor Inc.

Safety 1st

Samsung Electronics Co



