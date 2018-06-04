World Soccer Shop and Renzo Cardoni Join Forces to Create Limited Edition Jerseys around the 2018 FIFA World Cup™

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ just a few days away, World Soccer Shop, the premier online soccer shop, has teamed up with Renzo Cardoni to offer limited edition 2018 national team jerseys featuring hand stitched snakeskin customization. Detroit native, Renzo Cardoni is a luxury sportswear designer specialized in exotic skins and rare fabrics. Renzo has collaborated with brands Mitchell & Ness and most recently with Highsnobiety and Barneys New York at the drop LA@barneys in Beverly Hills. Cardoni has worked with many celebrities including 21 Savage, Antonio Brown, Donovan Mitchell, Fabolous, Odell Beckham and Khloe Kardashian to name a few.
Available on June 7, 2018, this collection will be exclusively offered on World Soccer Shop and is expected to transcend as a fashion staple for this summer. The one-of-a-kind jerseys will be extremely limited and will feature the following players:
- Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
- Hirving Lozano (Mexico)
- James Rodriguez (Colombia)
- Javier Hernández "Chicharito" (Mexico)
- Lionel Messi (Argentina)
- Luka Modric (Croatia)
- Neymar Jr (Brazil)
"This collection has been in the works for some time and I'm excited to finally be able to share it with the soccer community. It's a massive opportunity to connect the larger world of sportswear culture and the world's biggest sporting event, the 2018 FIFA World Cup™. This collection offers a unique way to represent some of the most iconic players in the world," said Tyler Clardy, Director of Marketing & Licensing at World Soccer Shop.
The World Soccer Shop and Renzo Cardoni collection is a testament of how soccer is evolving as a fashion statement. The online retailer's new catalog further explores this by featuring the creators behind Black Arrow FC, a lifestyle brand focused on the intersection of soccer and black culture.
About World Soccer Shop
Launched in 2001 and based in Birmingham, Alabama, WorldSoccerShop.com is a community of fans and players rooted in the shared passion of the beautiful game.
