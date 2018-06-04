World Soccer Shop and Renzo Cardoni Join Forces to Create Limited Edition Jerseys around the 2018 FIFA World Cup™

Available on June 7, 2018, this collection will be exclusively offered on World Soccer Shop and is expected to transcend as a fashion staple for this summer. The one-of-a-kind jerseys will be extremely limited and will feature the following players:

"This collection has been in the works for some time and I'm excited to finally be able to share it with the soccer community. It's a massive opportunity to connect the larger world of sportswear culture and the world's biggest sporting event, the 2018 FIFA World Cup™. This collection offers a unique way to represent some of the most iconic players in the world," said Tyler Clardy, Director of Marketing & Licensing at World Soccer Shop.

The World Soccer Shop and Renzo Cardoni collection is a testament of how soccer is evolving as a fashion statement. The online retailer's new catalog further explores this by featuring the creators behind Black Arrow FC, a lifestyle brand focused on the intersection of soccer and black culture.

For more information and even more official 2018 FIFA World Cup™ merchandise, visit WorldSoccerShop.com

About World Soccer Shop

Launched in 2001 and based in Birmingham, Alabama, WorldSoccerShop.com is a community of fans and players rooted in the shared passion of the beautiful game.

