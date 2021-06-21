World Specialty Blacks Report 2021: Specialty Furnace Blacks, Modified Furnace Blacks, Thermal Blacks, Acetylene Blacks, Gas & Lamp Blacks, Superconductive Blacks

DUBLIN, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World Specialty Blacks" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This multi-client report covers the global market for specialty blacks, which are premium grades of carbon blacks used in non-rubber applications. The report provides historical data from 2006 to 2016 and forecasts for all years from 2017 to 2021 as well as 2026.

Data provided include specialty blacks demand, prices, market value, production capacity by company and plant, major grades & product lines, and market share by company. World Specialty Blacks is an addendum to the Carbon Black World Data Book, which is published annually, and subscribers to the Data Book receive a discount on Specialty Blacks.



Coverage:



Data encompass the following types of carbon black:

Specialty furnace blacks (i.e., all furnace blacks used in non-rubber uses)

Modified furnace blacks (e.g., Ensaco)

Thermal blacks (including medium and fine thermal black

Acetylene blacks

Gas & Lamp blacks

Superconductive blacks (e.g., Ketjenblack)

Data encompass the following markets:

Plastics (Film, Injection/Blow Molding, Wire/Cable, Pipe, Engineering, Fiber)

Conductive Polymers (Wire & Cable Semicon, ESD, EMI uses)

Ink & Toners (Publication Inks, Packaging Inks, Toners, Inkjets)

Batteries (Dry Cell, Lithium Ion, Lead Acid)

Other Markets (Adhesives, Mulch, Rubber Goods, Graphite/Carbon, Insulation)

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction



1. Summary & Key Statistics

1.1 Specialty Blacks Demand by Type & Market, 2016 to 2021

1.2 Specialty Blacks Market Share by Company, 2016



2. Overview

2.1 What are Specialty Blacks?

2.2 Specialty Black Types & Characteristics

2.3 Physical Properties of Specialty Blacks and Their Effect on Plastics, Inks & Coatings

2.4 Specialty Black Prices by Type

2.5 Carbon Black Industry Outlook



3. Specialty Blacks by Type

3.1 Specialty Furnace Blacks

3.1.1 Specialty Furnace Black Manufacturing

3.1.2 Specialty Furnace Black Markets

3.1.3 Specialty Furnace Black Suppliers & Market Share

3.2 Thermal Blacks

3.3 Acetylene Blacks

3.4 Gas Blacks & Lamp Blacks

3.5 Superconductive Blacks



4. Specialty Blacks by Market

4.1 Plastics Markets

4.1.1 Film Markets

4.1.2 Blow Molding & Injection Molding Markets

4.1.3 Wire & Cable Markets

4.1.4 Pipe Markets

4.1.5 Engineering Plastics Markets

4.1.6 Fiber Markets

4.1.7 Plastics Markets: Suppliers, Grades & Tradenames

4.2 Conductive Polymer Markets

4.2.1 Semicon (Wire & Cable) Markets

4.2.2 Conductive Polymer & ESD Markets

4.2.3 Conductive Polymer Markets: Suppliers, Grades & Tradenames

4.3 Ink & Toner Markets

4.3.1 Printing Ink Markets

4.3.2 Toner & Inkjet Markets

4.3.3 Ink & Toner Markets: Suppliers, Grades & Tradenames

4.4 Paint & Coating Markets

4.4.1 Demand by Coating Type

4.4.2 Effects of Carbon Black Properties on Paints & Coatings

4.4.3 Paint & Coating Markets: Suppliers, Grades & Tradenames

4.5 Battery Markets

4.5.1 Battery Markets: Suppliers, Grades & Tradenames

4.6 Other Markets for Specialty Blacks

4.6.1 Adhesive & Sealant Markets

4.6.2 Mulch Markets

4.6.3 Rubber Goods Markets

4.6.4 Graphite & Carbon Markets

4.6.5 Metallurgical & Refractory Markets

4.6.6 Miscellaneous Markets

4.6.7 Other Markets: Suppliers, Grades & Tradenames



5. Specialty Blacks by Region

5.1 North America

5.2 European Union

5.3 Asia

5.4 Other Regions



6. Suppliers & Markets Share

6.1 Market Share by Company

6.2 Projects Update (Recent & Proposed Expansions & Closures)

6.3 Supplier Profiles (Profiles of 21 leading suppliers)

Companies Mentioned

Asahi Carbon (Bridgestone)

(Bridgestone) Birla Carbon

Black Diamond Material Science

Cabot Corporation

China Synthetic Rubber Corp.

Denka Co. Ltd.

Hexing Chemical Industry

Imerys Graphite & Carbon

Ketjen Black International

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Omsk Carbon Group

Orion Engineered Carbons

Phillips Carbon Black

Shanxi Yongdong Chemistry Industry

Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy

& Energy SN2A

Tokai Carbon

Unipetrol

Zhongyi Coal Chemical Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uy9a9d

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

