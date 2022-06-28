World Sports Protective Gear Market Report 2022-2027: Increasing Number of Counterfeit Products Restraining Growth

DUBLIN, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Protective Gear Market by Type (Helmets, Shin Guards, Knee Pads), Sports Type (Soccer, Skating, Cycling), Area of Protection, Distribution Channel (Exclusive Stores, Multi-retail Stores, E-commerce Portals) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sports protective gear market is projected to grow from USD 5.3 billion in 2022 to USD 7.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.0%

The global market for sports protective gear is driven by basic factors, such as growth in consumer awareness regarding health and fitness, the prominence of national and international sporting events, and the increase in participation of women in sporting events. Over the last couple of years, the distribution of sporting goods has shifted from traditional channels to e-commerce platforms and online applications.

The helmets in the gear type segment are projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the helmets are projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This projected growth is attributed to the increase in sports activities.

The helmets are specially designed and tested according to the impacts of different types of sports. There are various regulatory bodies and organizations that undertake the responsibility for the durability of the equipment and have a set standard for the equipment.

The e-commerce portal in distribution channel type segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel type, the e-commerce portal is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

This distribution channel has been growing due to advancements in technology and internet accessibility. Businesses have reached their potential customers by setting up online stores where the products offered by manufacturers can be accessed globally. Mobile applications and websites are a way to strike a direct relationship with consumers.

In other words, many players in the sports protective gear market have established an online business that does not require the company to pay a tax to the third party to sell its products.

The head & face in the area of protection type segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the area of protection type, the head & face is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Sports-related head injury research has led to the development of head protective gear that has evolved over the years. Headgears have been designed to protect athletes from skull fractures, subdural hemorrhages, and concussions. These advances have decreased the number of catastrophic injuries throughout sports.

The soccer in sport type segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on sport type, soccer is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Soccer is one of the most played sports and is gaining popularity in many countries.

As more people are playing soccer, the number of soccer-related injuries is also increasing. The use of shin guards helps to protect the lower legs. In most soccer tournaments, the records show that lower leg injuries are most often caused by inadequate shin guards.

The sports protective gear market in North America region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The North American region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the sports protective gear market from 2022 to 2027. North America is one of the key markets for the sports protective gear industry.

It is the origin of several sports, such as basketball, gridiron football, ice hockey, lacrosse, racquetball, rodeo, ultimate, and volleyball. The major players in North America are involved in various activities, such as distribution agreements, new product developments, capacity expansions, and new plant establishments to increase their market share and cater to the increase in demand for sports protective gear.

The sports protective gear report is dominated by players, such as Nike, Inc (US), Adidas AG (Germany), PUMA SE (Germany), Under Armour, Inc (US), ASICS Corporation (Japan), Mizuno Corporation (Japan), Vista Outdoor (US), Amer Sports (Finland), Harrow Sports Inc (US), Bauer Hockey (US), BRG Sports (US), United Sports Brands (US), Xenith (US), Franklin Sports (US), and Dunlop Sport (UK)

Premium Insights

Increasing Awareness for Health & Fitness and Popularity of Sports is Driving Sports Protective Gear Market

Sports Protective Gear Market in North America Projected to Grow at Highest Rate

Helmets and China to Account for Largest Shares of Asia-Pacific Sports Protective Gear Market

to Account for Largest Shares of Asia-Pacific Sports Protective Gear Market Sports Protective Gear Market in Us Projected to Grow at Highest CAGR

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in Consumer Awareness Regarding Health & Fitness

Prominence of National & International Sporting Events

Rising Participation of Women in Sporting Events

Restraints

Rising Costs of Raw and Auxiliary Materials

Opportunities

Rising Trend of Online Retail

Challenges

Increasing Number of Counterfeit Products

Companies Mentioned

Adidas Ag

Alpinestars

Amer Sports

Asics Corporation

Bauer Hockey

Brg Sports

Delta Plus

Dunlop Sport

Franklin Sports

G-Form

Grays of Cambridge (International) Ltd.

Harrow Sports Inc

Interpads Manufacturing Ltd

Mizuno Corporation

Mueller Sports Medicine Inc

New Balance Athletics Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Nova Sports USA

Puma Se

Softguards

Under Armour, Inc.

United Sports Brands

Vista Outdoor

Vizari Sport USA

Xenith

