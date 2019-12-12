World Sterilization Equipment Market Study (2019-2024): Consumables & Accessories, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Asia-Pacific Lead their Segments, Respectively

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sterilization Equipment Market by Product & Services (Instruments (Heat, Low temperature), Consumables & Accessories (Indicators, Lubricant), Services (E beam, Gamma)), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies)- Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sterilization equipment market size is projected to reach USD 12.5 billion by 2024 from USD 8.9 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7%.

Growth in this industry is driven by the increasing number of surgeries performed, rising incidences of hospital-acquired infections, growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increasing outsourcing of sterilization services, and the growing focus on food sterilization and disinfection.

On the other hand, harmful effects of ethylene oxide and end user non-compliance to sterilization standards are the burning issues in this market. Additionally, e-beam sterilization and emerging economies are offering growth opportunities for players in the market.

The consumables and accessories segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

The sterilization equipment market by product & services is categorized into instruments, consumables & accessories, and services. The consumables and accessories segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the rising number of sterilization processes conducted, the growing importance of sterilization, and regulatory guidelines favoring the use of accessories.



The pharmaceutical companies segment is estimated to grow at a rapid rate during the analysis period

On the basis of end users, the sterilization equipment market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, medical device companies, the food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical companies, and other end users. The pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to remain the fastest-growing segment of the global sterilization equipment market during the forecast period. Factors such as growth in the number of pharmaceutical companies & contract manufacturers and the demand for sterilization equipment in the pharmaceutical industry are driving the growth of this segment.



Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the study period

Geographically, the sterilization equipment market is dominated by North America and followed by Europe in 2018. However, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate owing to an increasing number of hospitals and clinics, growing population, and government initiatives for infrastructural improvements of healthcare facilities.



