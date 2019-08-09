World Streaming Analytics Market Outlook to 2024 - Emerging Technologies Such as Big Data, IoT, and AI to Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Streaming Analytics Market by Component, Application (Predictive Asset Management, Risk Management, Location Intelligence, Sales and Marketing, Supply Chain Management), Industry Vertical, Deployment Model, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The streaming analytics market is expected to grow from USD 10.3 billion in 2019 to USD 35.5 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.2% during the forecast period.

The streaming analytics market is driven by various emerging technologies, such as big data, Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) a strategic shift toward real-time accurate forecast. However, the lack of integrating legacy systems into big data solutions can hinder the growth of the streaming analytics market.

Organizations generate a huge amount of unstructured data, which creates complexities in making critical business decisions. These complexities arise owing to the increasing use of cloud-based applications, sensors, machines, mobile devices and Internet of Things (IoT), such as smart homes device and Point of Sale (POS) machines among others.

Many firms are unable to manage this massive amount of data, which impacts the organization's revenue. Companies use high-performance analytics tools based on their requirements to analyze this data in real-time. Stream analytics helps develop and deploy solutions to gain real-time insights.

Some of the top streaming analytics platforms include Striim, SAS Event Stream Processing, SAP Event Stream Processor, and Oracle Stream Analytics.

Streaming analytics software and service vendors have implemented various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, product upgradations, partnerships and agreements, business expansions, and mergers and acquisitions, to strengthen their offerings in the market.

Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The streaming analytics market is segmented based on types, such as software and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. An efficient streaming analytics service helps organizations develop a connected environment by integrating streaming analytics solution with their existing Information Technology (IT) infrastructure.

Energy and utilities vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The streaming analytics market by vertical has been segmented into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunication and IT, retail and eCommerce, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, government, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment and others (outsourcing services, travel and hospitality, and education). The energy and utility segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for the automation of power-usage analytics applications.

Asia-Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as China India, Singapore, Japan, and Rest of APAC, growing government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Streaming Analytics Market

4.2 Market Top 3 Industry Verticals and Regions

4.3 Market Snapshot Across Regions

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Emerging Technologies Such as Big Data, IoT, and AI to Drive the Market Growth

5.2.1.2 Strategic Shift Toward Real-Time Accurate Forecasts

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Integrating Legacy Systems With Big Data Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Real-Time Recommendations, Pattern Detection, and Anomaly Detection to Gain Traction

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Handling Large-Scale Data in a Decentralized Environment

5.2.4.2 Data Privacy Concerns With Data-Intensive Companies

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case: Scenario 1

5.3.2 Use Case: Scenario 2

5.3.3 Use Case: Scenario 3

5.4 Regulatory Implications

5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.4.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.4.3 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.4.4 SOC 2 Type II Compliance

5.4.5 ISO/IEC 27001

5.4.6 the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

6 Streaming Analytics Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Need for Analyzing Real-Time Customer Behavior to Drive the Adoption of Voice Analytics Solutions

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Deployment and Integration

6.3.1.1.1 Growing Need to Overcome System-Related Issues Effectively to Drive Deployment and Integration Services

6.3.1.2 Support and Maintenance

6.3.1.2.1 Growing Deployment of Streaming Analytics Software to Drive the Demand for Support and Maintenance Services

6.3.2 Managed Services

6.3.2.1 Increasing Need for Monitoring and Maintaining Software Operations and Reducing Overhead Costs to Drive the Growth of Managed Services in the Market

7 Streaming Analytics Market By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fraud Detection

7.2.1 Increasing Focus on Mitigating Risk and Reducing Loss to Drive the Adoption of Streaming Analytics Software and Services

7.3 Sales and Marketing

7.3.1 Growing Need to Enhance Brand Reputation to Maintain Competitive Edge to Drive the Adoption of Streaming Analytics Software and Services in Sales and Marketing

7.4 Predictive Asset Management

7.4.1 Increasing Need to Gain Valuable Insights and to Reduce Maintenance Cost and Downtime to Drive the Adoption of Streaming Analytics Software and Services in Predictive Asset Management

7.5 Risk Management

7.5.1 Growing Data Security Breaches, and Increasing Complexities Across Business Processes to Drive Streaming Analytics Software and Services in Risk Management

7.6 Network Management and Optimization

7.6.1 Demand to Monitor, Analyze, Notify, and Detect Faults in the Entire Network Infrastructure to Fuel the Streaming Analytics Software and Services in Network Management and Optimization

7.7 Location Intelligence

7.7.1 Growing Need to Unlock the Intelligence of Location Data to Create the Demand of Streaming Analytics Software and Services

7.8 Supply Chain Management

7.8.1 Need to Track Inventory Levels and Shipments to Fuel the Growth of Streaming Analytics Software and Services in Supply Chain Management

7.9 Others

8 Streaming Analytics Market By Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.2.1 Benefits Such as Scalability and Ease of Implementation to Boost the Growth of Cloud Deployment

8.3 On-Premises

8.3.1 Data-Sensitive Organizations Prefer the On-Premises Deployment Model for Streaming Analytics Software

9 Streaming Analytics Market By Industry Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.2.1 Growing Need to Automate Risk Computations to Drive the Market in the BFSI Sector

9.3 Telecommunication and IT

9.3.1 Increasing Demand to Personalize Services and Deploy IoT to Boost the Adoption of Streaming Analytics Solutions in the Telecommunication and IT Industry Vertical

9.4 Retail and Ecommerce

9.4.1 Growing Demand to Identify Customer Insights to Fuel the Growth of the Retail and Ecommerce Industry Vertical

9.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.5.1 Rising Demand for Monitoring Patients' Health and Offering Personalized Treatment in Real Time to Fuel the Growth of the Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry Vertical

9.6 Manufacturing

9.6.1 Growing Need to Extend the Lifespan of Factory Equipment and Reduce the Risk of Production Delays to Fuel the Growth of Streaming Analytics Applications in the Manufacturing Vertical

9.7 Government

9.7.1 Increasing Demand for Enhanced Data Security and Advanced Intelligence to Drive the Market in the Government Industry Vertical

9.8 Energy and Utilities

9.8.1 Growing Demand for Power-Usage Analytics Applications to Fuel the Growth of the Energy and Utilities Industry Vertical

9.9 Transportation and Logistics

9.9.1 Increasing Need to Gain Complete and Real-Time Visibility Into Operations to Minimize Risks to Drive the Transportation and Logistics Industry Vertical

9.10 Media and Entertainment

9.10.1 Increasing Need to Track Digital Audience Engagement and Revenue in Real Time to Accelerate the Media and Entertainment Industry Vertical

9.11 Others

10 Streaming Analytics Market By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.1.1 Need to Extract Maximum Value From Smart Devices to Fuel the Demand for Streaming Analytics Software in the US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Increase in Investments and Research Activities to Drive Streaming Analytics Software and Services Adoption in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 United Kingdom

10.3.1.1 Government Focus on Innovation and Research to Fuel the Adoption of Streaming Analytics Software in the UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Growing Investments By Tech Giants to Provide Opportunities for the Development of Streaming Analytics Software in Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Focus on R&D and Heavy Inflow of Capital From Global Players and Investors to Drive the Market Growth in France

10.3.4 Spain

10.3.4.1 Increasing Adoption of New Technologies and Innovations to Drive the Market Growth in Spain

10.3.5 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Increasing Focus on Integrating AI and Deep Learning Technologies to Drive the Adoption of Streaming Analytics Software in China

10.4.2 India

10.4.2.1 Growth in Infrastructure Development and Adoption of Connected Devices to Act as Driving Factors for the Market in India

10.4.3 Singapore

10.4.3.1 Rapid Adoption of Business Analytics to Drive the Market Growth in Singapore

10.4.4 Japan

10.4.4.1 Existing Market and Already Adopted Technology to Boost the Market Growth in Japan

10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Middle East

10.5.1.1 High Internet Penetration, Coupled With Social Media Adoption, to Drive the Adoption of the Streaming Analytics Market in the Middle East

10.5.2 Africa

10.5.2.1 Transformations in the Overall Infrastructure Industry to Boost the Adoption of Streaming Analytics Software in Africa

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 Investments By Multinational Companies to Drive the Market Growth in Brazil

10.6.2 Mexico

10.6.2.1 Government Initiatives and Increasing Demand for Streaming Analytics Software and Services to Trigger the Market Growth in Mexico

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping Overview

11.1.1 Visionaries

11.1.2 Innovators

11.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.3 Business Strategy Excellence

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 IBM

12.3 Oracle

12.4 Microsoft

12.5 SAP

12.6 Software AG

12.7 SAS

12.8 Tibco

12.9 Impetus

12.10 Striim

12.11 WSO2

12.12 Informatica

12.13 SQLStream

12.14 Espertech

12.15 Inetco

12.16 Axonize

