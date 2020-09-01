World String Inverter Market Outlook to 2025 - Featuring Key Players KACO New Energy, Delta Energy Systems, ABB, Sungrow Power Supply and More

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "String Inverter Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global string inverter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Factors such as increasing deployment of solar projects, on account of the supportive government initiatives, and the declining price of solar photovoltaic components are expected to drive the market. Governments across the world have incorporated various policies to implement renewable energy as a source of alternative energy.



However, the lack of financing options to install solar photovoltaic (PV) systems in the residential sector in underdeveloped and developing economies is expected to hinder the string inverter market growth during the forecasting period.



Key Highlights

The utility segment is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increase in solar power projects in various countries across the globe to develop a sustainable and affordable energy source.

With the targets to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the coming years, countries across the globe are adopting various targets to mitigate climate change. For instance, California is one of the prominent states in the United States , that has targeted to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 40% by 2030. Moreover, it is estimated that by 2030, the global demand for electricity would be nearly 36 thousand terra watts hours. The increasing demands for electricity clubbed with the targets for GHG emissions are expected to promulgate the increase in renewable energy facilities like solar PV, which is likely to create an opportunity for the string inverter companies to expand its business in the near future.

Market Trends



Utility Segment Likely to Witness Significant Growth

Utility-Scale solar photovoltaic installations are massive projects that cover multiple acres of land that are used to generate electricity, solely for distribution purpose. The string inverters are used to convert the generated direct current (DC) by the solar panels into alternating current (AC).

The utility-scale solar facilities generate electricity through several technologies that include concentrating photovoltaics (CPT), concentrating solar power (CSP), and photovoltaics (PV). Among all, photovoltaic is the most widely implemented technology, on which string inverters are getting used.

In2019, global solar PV installed capacity was nearly 580.2 gigawatts (GW) and is expected to increase during the forecast period on account various initiatives taken by the countries to have a sustainable and cheaper form of energy source.

Utility segment string inverters are primarily three-phase, have a power rating of more than 80kW, and have unique properties to withstand extreme climatic conditions.

For instance, the solar park project in Tatvan town of Turkey is one of the recent utility solar projects, that installed nearly 40 string inverters. The installed capacity of the park is around 5 megawatts and was commissioned in 2019.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Significant Growth

Asia-Pacific is dominating the region with the highest installed capacity of solar PV and string inverters. In 2019, the region has nearly 330 gigawatts (GW) of solar PV installed capacity, with China , Japan , and India as the major countries.

Competitive Landscape



The string inverter market is moderately fragmented. Some of the key players in the market include KACO New Energy GmbH, Delta Energy Systems GmbH, ABB Ltd, Sungrow Power Supply Co Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Chint Power Systems Co Ltd, Ningbo Ginlong Technologies Co Ltd, Fronius International GmbH, SMA Solar Technology AG, and Eaton Corporation.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Assumptions



2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast USD billion, till 2025

4.3 Recent Trends and Developments

4.4 Government Policies and Regulations

4.5 Market Dynamics

4.5.1 Drivers

4.5.2 Restraints

4.6 Supply Chain Analysis

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Phase

5.1.1 Single Phase

5.1.2 Three Phase

5.2 Power Rating

5.2.1 Up to 10kW

5.2.2 11kW to 40kW

5.2.3 41kW to 80kW

5.2.4 Above 80kW

5.3 End-user

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Commercial & Industrial

5.3.3 Utility

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 KACO New Energy GmbH

6.3.2 Delta Energy Systems GmbH

6.3.3 ABB Ltd.

6.3.4 Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd.

6.3.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

6.3.6 Chint Power Systems Co. Ltd.

6.3.7 Ningbo Ginlong Technologies Co. Ltd.

6.3.8 Fronius International GmbH

6.3.9 SMA Solar Technology AG

6.3.10 Eaton Corporation PLC



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



