World Stroke Day: World Stroke Organization calls for Action on Prevention as Global Stroke Mortality is Predicted to Rise by 50%

News provided by

World Stroke Organization

27 Oct, 2023, 03:00 ET

GENEVA, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Stroke Organization (WSO) is calling on governments and healthcare systems to implement recommendations on stroke prevention set out in the new WSO-Lancet Neurology Commission report. The Commission report, based on a comprehensive review of survey data, guidelines and expert interviews, projects a 50% rise in stroke that will claim 9.7million lives a year by 2050. Over 90% of stroke deaths will be in low- and middle-income countries.

Continue Reading
One in four of us will have a stroke in our lifetime. World Stroke Day #GreaterThan stroke campaign.
One in four of us will have a stroke in our lifetime. World Stroke Day #GreaterThan stroke campaign.
90% of strokes could be prevented by action. World Stroke Day #GreaterThan stroke campaign.
90% of strokes could be prevented by action. World Stroke Day #GreaterThan stroke campaign.

Driven by increased prevalence of stroke risk factors, including hypertension and diabetes among a younger population, the incidence of stroke is increasing in young and middle-aged people (age <55 years) contributing to global costs soaring to US$2.31 trillion by 2050. As for stroke mortality, the prevalence of stroke-related disability is also increasing at a faster pace in LMICs than in high-income countries.

'The devastation caused by stroke deaths and disabilities is not inevitable', said WSO President Prof Sheila Martins 'Stroke is highly preventable, with easily identifiable risk factors such as high blood pressure, atrial fibrillation, smoking, physical inactivity, diabetes, high cholesterol, tobacco and alcohol use. These manageable risks account for around 90% of all strokes. There are clear and cost-effective recommendations and interventions that can be easily implemented, and that we know will save lives. WSO is committed to providing technical support to help governments develop and implement coherent national stroke surveillance and prevention strategies that can dramatically reduce the burden of stroke. It can be done, and the cost of inaction is simply too high to wait any longer. We need the world to act now.'

Key recommendations from the Commission report include improving access to affordable medications for primary and secondary stroke prevention as part of Universal Health Coverage, potentially funded through taxation of tobacco, alcohol and sugar. Developing the public health workforce is also highlighted, with a focus on implementing protocol-based task-sharing/shifting from highly-trained doctors and nursing staff to trained community health workers who can engage and support individuals identify and address their stroke risk. Financial incentives should also be offered to improve retention of staff and encourage relocation to rural areas. The report also recommends action to improve health literacy in relation to stroke prevention.

Media Contact
Anita Wiseman
Campaign Manager WSO
[email protected] 
+44 794 0029 444

Notes to Editors

  1. The World Stroke Organization is the only global body solely focused on stroke. With around 3000 individual members and over 100 society members spanning every global region, WSO represents over 55,000 stroke specialists in clinical, research and community settings.

  2. The WSO-Lancet Report provides data, barriers, recommendations and research gaps on stroke prevention, acute treatment and rehabilitation. Full recommendations can be found here www.thelancet.com/commissions/global-burden-stroke

  3. The WSO- Lancet Neurology Commission received funding from the World Stroke Organization, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Health Research Council of New Zealand, and National Health & Medical Research Council of Australia and was supported by the National Institutes of Health (USA). It was conducted by researchers from the World Stroke Organization – Lancet Neurology Commission Stroke Collaboration Group. A full list of authors and their institutions is available in the report.

  4. World Stroke Day was instituted by the World Stroke Organization in 2006 and is commemorated on Oct 29th each year. The day is a highlight of the year-round public awareness campaign work of WSO. Campaign information can be found at www.worldstrokecampaign.org 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2259018/hiking.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2259020/hypertension_check.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2259019/World_Stroke_Organization_logo.jpg

SOURCE World Stroke Organization

Also from this source

World Stroke Day: World Stroke Organization calls for Action on Prevention as Global Stroke Mortality is Predicted to Rise by 50%

World Stroke Day: World Stroke Organization calls for Action on Prevention as Global Stroke Mortality is Predicted to Rise by 50%

The World Stroke Organization (WSO) is calling on governments and healthcare systems to implement recommendations on stroke prevention set out in the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.