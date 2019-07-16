World Surgical Imaging Markets to 2025: Focus on Neurosurgery, Orthopaedic & Trauma, Cardiac & Vascular, General, and Other Surgeries

DUBLIN, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Surgical Imaging Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Surgical Imaging Market size is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period. This market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market.



The recent emerging role and integration of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) in healthcare are enhancing the surgical experience. The rapid advancement of real-time visualization platforms is also leading to better surgical treatments. Furthermore, the increasing government funding, growing prevalence of sports injury, and the expanding geriatric population are factors which are contributing to the growth in the global surgical imaging market



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Neurosurgery, Orthopaedic & Trauma Surgery, Cardiac & Vascular Surgery, General Surgery and Other Surgery. Neurosurgery is expected to record highest market growth over the coming years due to growth in adoption of c-arm during neurosurgeries, an increase in number of neurosurgical hybrid operating rooms, and expanding target population, are driving the market growth. Also, neurosurgery consists of a variety of procedures with specific imaging requirements for several procedures including positioning of screws, implants or aneurysm clipping.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Surgical Imaging Market, by Modality Type

1.4.2 Global Surgical Imaging Market, by Technology

1.4.3 Global Surgical Imaging Market, by Application

1.4.4 Global Surgical Imaging Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Surgical Imaging Market by Modality Type

3.1.1 Global Mobile C-Arm Market by Region

3.1.2 Global Mini C-Arm Market by Region

3.1.3 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Surgical Imaging Market by Technology

4.1.1 Global Flat Panel Detectors Market by Region

4.1.2 Global Image Intensifiers Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Surgical Imaging Market by Application

5.1.1 Global Neurosurgery Market by Region

5.1.2 Global Orthopaedic & Trauma Surgery Market by Region

5.1.3 Global Cardiac & Vascular Surgery Market by Region

5.1.4 Global General Surgery Market by Region

5.1.5 Global Other Surgery Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Surgical Imaging Market by Region

6.1 North America Surgical Imaging Market

6.2 Europe Surgical Imaging Market

6.3 Asia-Pacific Surgical Imaging Market

6.4 LAMEA Surgical Imaging Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 General Electric (GE) (GE Healthcare)

7.2 Genoray Co. Ltd.

7.3 Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers Inc.)

7.4 Hologic Inc.

7.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.6 Whale Imaging Inc.

7.7 Ziehm Imaging GmbH

7.8 Canon Inc. (Canon Medical Systems Corporation)

7.9 Allengers Medical Systems Limited

7.10 Medtronic PLC



