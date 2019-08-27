World Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) Market Outlook to 2028 with Market Values in Major Regions

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Therapeutic Drug Monitoring - Technologies, Markets & Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report deals with therapeutic drug monitoring, a multi-disciplinary clinical specialty, aimed at improving patient care by monitoring drug levels in the blood to individually adjust the dose of drugs for improving outcome.

TDM is viewed as a component of personalized medicine that interacts with several other disciplines including pharmacokinetics and pharmacogenetics.

One chapter is devoted to monitoring of drugs of abuse (DoA). Various technologies used for well-known DoA are described. A section on drug abuse describes methods of detection of performance-enhancing drugs.

TDM market is analyzed from 2018 to 2028 according to technologies as well as geographical distribution. Global market for DoA testing was also analyzed from 2018 to 2028 and divided according to the area of application. Unmet needs and strategies for development of markets for TDM are discussed.

The report contains profiles of 35 companies involved in developing tests and equipment for drug monitoring along with their collaborations. The text is supplemented with 21 tables, 9 figures and 210 selected references from literature.

Benefits of this report:

Up-to-date one-stop information on therapeutic drug monitoring

Description of 35 companies involved with their collaborations in this area

Market analysis 2018-2028

Market values in major regions

Strategies for developing markets for therapeutic drug monitoring

A selected bibliography of 210 publications

Text is supplemented by 21 tables and 9 figures

This report covers the following key topics:

Introduction to TDM

Technologies for TDM

Drug Monitoring Instruments

Applications of TDM

Drugs Requiring Monitoring

Monitoring of Biological Therapies

Monitoring of Drug Abuse

Markets for TDM

Companies

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1. Introduction

Definitions

Historical Landmarks in the development of TDM

Pharmacology relevant to TDM

Pharmacokinetics

Pharmacodynamics

Pharmacogenetics

Pharmacogenomics

Pharmacoproteomics

Drug receptors

Protein binding

Therapeutic range of a drug

Variables that affect TDM

Indications for TDM

Multidisciplinary nature of TDM

Role of TDM in personalized medicine



2. Technologies for TDM

Introduction

Sample preparation

Proteomic technologies

Mass spectrometry

Liquid chromatography MS

Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization Mass Spectrometry

Combining capillary electrophoresis with MS

Gas-liquid chromatography

Tissue imaging mass spectrometry

New trends in sample preparation

Pressure Cycling Technology

Desorption electrospray ionization imaging

High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

Ultra performance LC

Application of HPLC and MS for separation of drug molecules

TDM using dry blood spots

Analysis of dried blood spots for drugs using DESI

Quantitative analysis of drugs in dried blood spot by paper spray MS

Immunoassays

Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay

Cloned Enzyme Donor Immunoassay

Enzyme Multiplied Immunoassay Technique

Fluorescence Polarization Immunoassay

Particle Enhanced Turbidimetric Inhibition Immunoassay

Radioimmunometric assays

Biosensors

Biochips & Microarrays

Introduction

Microchip capillary electrophoresis

Phototransistor biochip biosensor

Microchip-based fluorescence polarization immunoassay for TDM

Cellular microarrays

Microfluidics for TDM

Lab-on-a-chip

Micronics' microfluidic technology

Rheonix CARD technology

Nano-interface in a microfluidic chip

Levitation of nanofluidic drops with physical forces

Nanoarrays

Nanobiotechology

NanoDx

Biomarkers

Applications of biomarkers in drug safety studies

Genomic technologies for toxicology biomarkers

Proteomic technologies for toxicology biomarkers

Metabonomic technologies for toxicology biomarkers

Integration of genomic and metabonomic data to develop toxicity biomarkers

Toxicology studies based on biomarkers

Biomarkers of hepatotoxicity

Biomarkers of nephrotoxicity

Cardiotoxicity

Neurotoxicity

Biomarkers in clinical trials

Molecular diagnostics

Novel technologies for TDM at point-of-care

NanoEye

Nanobiosensors



3. Drug Monitoring Instruments

Introduction

Description of important instruments

Abbott instruments

ARCHITECT c16000

ARCHITECT c4000

ARCHITECT c8000

ARCHITECT ci16200 Integrated System

ARCHITECT ci4100 Integrated System

ARCHITECT ci8200 integrated with the ARCHITECT i2000SR

ARCHITECT i1000SR

ARCHITECT i4000SR

AxSYM

Agilent's 6400 Series Triple Quadrupole LC/MS

Alfa Wassermann's ACE Alera

AMS Diagnostics' LIASYS

Beckman Coulter instruments

Beckman Coulter Unicel Series

AU5800 automated chemistry systems

AU480

Binding Site ESP600

bioMerieux Mini Vidas

Carolina BioLis 24i

Chromsystems' HPLC instruments

Grifols Triturus

ABX Pentra 400

Medica EasyRA

Nova Biomedical Critical Care Xpress

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics' VITROS family of systems

Immunodiagnostic systems

Randox intruments

Randox RX Imola

Roche instruments

Cobas 8000

COBAS INTEGRA Systems

SCIEX instruments

SCIEX LC/MS/MS

Siemens instruments

ADVIA 1200

ADVIA Centaur XP immunoassay system

CLINITEK AUWi System

Dimension Xpand Plus Integrated Chemistry System

EMIT II Plus Syva

Viva Drug Testing Systems

Thermo Scientific instruments

Indiko

Tosoh AIA-Series



4. Applications of TDM

Introduction

Pharmaceutical research and drug development

Clinical trials

Computerized clinical decision support systems for TDM and dosing

Medication-related interferences with measurements of catecholamines

Polymorphisms of genes affecting drug metabolism

TDM for drug safety

TDM in special groups

The aged

Children

Pregnancy

TDM of prophylactic therapy

Monitoring of vitamin D levels

Monitoring of RBC folic acid levels during pregnancy

Applications according to various conditions

Anesthesia and critical care

Optimizing antimicrobial dosing for critically ill patients

TDM monitoring of thiopental continuous infusion in critical care

Role of TDM in critical care cardiac patients.

Cancer

Epilepsy

Personalized approach to use of AEDs

Infections

Virus infections

Fungal infections

Pain management

Role of TDM in pain management

Monitoring of analgesic drugs in urine samples

AEDs as analgesics

Triptans for migraine

Psychiatric disorders

Guidelines for use of TDM in psychiatric patients

TDM of psychotropic drugs

Emergency toxicology

Future of TDM

5. Drugs Requiring Monitoring

Introduction

Anticoagulants

Dabigatran

Analgesics

Monitoring of opioid use

TDM of morphine

TDM of oxycodone

TDM of codeine

Antiepileptics

Carbamazepine

TDM of carbamazepine

Gabapentin

Lacosamide

Lamotrigine

TDM of lamotrigine

Levetiracetam

TDM of levetiracetam

Phenobarbital

TDM of phenobarbital

Phenytoin

TDM of phenytoin

Primidone

TDM of primidone

Topiramate

TDM of topiramate

Valproic acid

TDM of valproic acid

TDM of multiple antiepileptic drugs in plasma/serum

Antiinflammatory agents

Infliximab

Antimicrobials

Antibiotics

Amikacin

Anti-tuberculosis drugs

Chloramphenicol

Gentamicin

Tobramycin

Vancomycin

Norvancomycin

Antiviral agents

Anti-HIV drugs

Antifungal agents

Voriconazole

Antidepressants

TDM of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors

Citalopram

Antipsychotics

Aripiprazole

Clozapine

Quetiapine

Risperidone

TDM of AEDs in psychiatric disorders

TDM of multiple drugs in psychiatry

Bronchodilators

Theophylline

Cardiovascular drugs

Antiarrhythmic drugs

Antihypertensive drugs

-blockers

Cardiotonic drugs

Digoxin

TDM of statins for hypercholesterolemia

Chemotherapy for cancer

TDM of 5-FU

TDM of imitanib

TDM of Methotrexate

TDM of paclitaxel

Drugs used for treatment of Alzheimer disease

Donepezil

Galantamine

Memantine

Drugs used for treatment of Parkinson disease

Monitoring of levodopa and carbidopa therapy

Catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitors

Drugs for treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder

Atomoxetine

Methylphenidate

Hypnotic-sedative drugs

Benzodiazepines

Propofol

Immunosuppressive drugs

Immunosuppressants used for the treatment of various diseases

Azathioprine

Hydroxychloroquine for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus

Methotrexate for rheumatoid arthritis

Mycophenolic acid for the treatment of lupus nephritis

Immunosuppressants used for prevention of organ rejection in transplantation

TDM of Tacrolismus in transplantation

TDM of cyclosporine A in transplantation

Monitoring of immunosuppression with mycophenolate mofetil

Steroids

Prednisone

Miscellaneous drugs

Nimodipine

Sildenafil



6. Monitoring of Biological Therapies

Introduction

Cell therapy

In vivo tracking of cells

Molecular imaging for tracking cells

MRI technologies for tracking cells

Superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles as MRI contrast agents

Visualization of gene expression in vivo by MRI

Gene therapy

Application of molecular diagnostic methods in gene therapy

Use of PCR to study biodistribution of gene therapy vector

PCR for verification of the transcription of DNA

In situ PCR for direct quantification of gene transfer into cells

Detection of retroviruses by reverse transcriptase (RT)-PCR

Confirmation of viral vector integration

Monitoring of gene expression

Monitoring of gene expression by green fluorescent protein

Monitoring in vivo gene expression by molecular imaging

Monoclonal antibodies

Natalizumab



7. Monitoring of Drug Abuse

Introduction

Tests used for detection of drug abuse

Forensic applications of detection of illicit drugs in fingerprints by MALDI MS

MS for doping control

Randox assays for DoA

Drugs of Abuse Array V

Urine drug testing

TDM of drugs for treatment of substance abuse-related disorders

Drug testing to monitor treatment of drug abuse

Minimum requirement for drug testing in patients

Analgesic abuse

Fentanyl abuse

-blockers as doping agents

Detection of -blockers in urine

Chronic alcohol abuse

Cocaine

CEDIA for cocaine in human serum

Detection of cocaine molecules by nanoparticle-labeled aptasensors

Infrared spectroscopy for detection of cocaine in saliva

Marijuana

Use of marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids

Detection of cannabinoids

ELISA for detection of synthetic cannabinoids

Drug abuse for performance enhancement in sports

Historical aspects of drug abuse in sports

Drugs used by athletes for performance enhancement

Techniques used for detection of drug abuse by athletes

Mass spectrometry for detection of peptide hormones

miRNAs for the detection of erythropoiesis-stimulating agents

Detection of anabolic steroids

Body fluids and tissues used for detection of drug abuse in sports

Urine drug testing

Spray (sweat) drug test kits

Hair drug testing

Gene doping in sports

Gene transfer methods used for enhancing physical performance

Misuse of cell therapy in sport

Challenges of detecting genetic manipulations in athletes

Drug abuse testing in race horses

Limitations and future

Role of pharmaceutical industry in anti-doping testing



8. Markets for TDM

Introduction

Methods for market estimation and future forecasts

Global markets for TDM tests

Global markets for TDM according to technologies

Global TDM markets according to drug categories

Agents used for treatment of Alzheimer disease

Analgesics

Anticancer agents

Anticoagulants

Antidepressants

Antiepileptics

Antimicrobials

Antipsychotics

Biological therapies

Bronchodilators

Cardiovascular drugs

Corticosteroids/antihistaminics/antiinflammatory agents

Hypnotic-sedatives

Immunosuppressants

Parkinson disease drugs

Breakdown of global markets according to point of application of tests

Markets for TDM and DoA testing equipment

Geographical distribution of markets for TDM tests

Drivers for growth of TDM markets

Markets for DoA testing

Unmet needs in TDM

Cost-benefit studies

Simplifying assays and reducing time and cost

Strategies for developing markets

Physician education

Supporting research on TDM

Biomarker patents for drug monitoring



9. Companies

Profiles of companies

Collaborations



10. References



