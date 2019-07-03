World Tire Market Forecasts to 2024 - Leading Players are Bridgestone Corporation Japan, Groupe Michelin France, Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Co, Continental AG Germany, and Pirelli & C
DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tire Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global tire market was worth 3.1 Billion Units in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2011-2018. According to the report, the market is anticipated to reach a volume of 3.9 Billion Units by 2024.
Various factors such as rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, mounting income levels and rising population have led to an increase in the sales of both commercial and passenger vehicles.
Strong growth in the automotive industry is directly influencing the sales of tires across the globe. Moreover, increasing investments in the construction sector, the thriving tourism industry and rising vehicle motorization rates are positively impacting the production of commercial vehicles, thereby boosting the growth of the market.
Apart from this, manufacturers are now engaging in the development of products such as ecological tires, flat run tires and nitrogen-based tires that are environment-friendly. For instance, they are employing orange peel extracts in the production to diminish petroleum usage.
Regional Insights
- India
- Japan
- Europe
- China
- Russia
- United States
- Brazil
On the geographical front, China holds the leading position in the global market. This can be accredited to the flourishing automotive industry in the region supported by increasing population and rapid urbanization.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of the leading companies include:
- Bridgestone Corporation Japan
- Groupe Michelin France
- Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Co.
- Continental AG Germany
- Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
