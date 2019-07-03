World Tire Market Forecasts to 2024 - Leading Players are Bridgestone Corporation Japan, Groupe Michelin France, Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Co, Continental AG Germany, and Pirelli & C

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tire Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tire market was worth 3.1 Billion Units in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2011-2018. According to the report, the market is anticipated to reach a volume of 3.9 Billion Units by 2024.



Various factors such as rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, mounting income levels and rising population have led to an increase in the sales of both commercial and passenger vehicles.



Strong growth in the automotive industry is directly influencing the sales of tires across the globe. Moreover, increasing investments in the construction sector, the thriving tourism industry and rising vehicle motorization rates are positively impacting the production of commercial vehicles, thereby boosting the growth of the market.



Apart from this, manufacturers are now engaging in the development of products such as ecological tires, flat run tires and nitrogen-based tires that are environment-friendly. For instance, they are employing orange peel extracts in the production to diminish petroleum usage.



Regional Insights



India

Japan

Europe

China

Russia

United States

Brazil

On the geographical front, China holds the leading position in the global market. This can be accredited to the flourishing automotive industry in the region supported by increasing population and rapid urbanization.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of the leading companies include:



Bridgestone Corporation Japan

Groupe Michelin France

Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Co.

Continental AG Germany

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Tire Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Segment

5.3.1 OEM Market

5.3.2 Replacement Market

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.4.1 Passenger Car/Light truck

5.4.2 Commercial Tires (Trucks)

5.4.3 Commercial Tires (Off-Highway)

5.5 Market Forecast

5.6 SWOT Analysis

5.6.1 Overview

5.6.2 Strengths

5.6.3 Weaknesses

5.6.4 Opportunities

5.6.5 Threats

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.4 Degree of Competition

5.8.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.9 Key Success and Risk Factors

5.10 Price Analysis

5.10.1 Key Price Indicators

5.10.2 Price Structure

5.10.3 Margin Analysis



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Structure

6.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



7 Performance of Key Regions

7.1 India

7.2 Japan

7.3 Europe

7.4 China

7.5 Russia

7.6 United States

7.7 Brazil



8 Tire Manufacturing Process

8.1 Product Overview

8.2 Detailed Process Flow

8.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

8.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



9 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

9.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

9.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

9.3 Plant Machinery

9.4 Machinery Pictures

9.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

9.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

9.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

9.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

9.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

9.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

9.11 Other Capital Investments



10 Loans and Financial Assistance



11 Project Economics

11.1 Capital Cost of the Project

11.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

11.3 Product Pricing & Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

11.4 Taxation and Depreciation

11.5 Income Projections

11.6 Expenditure Projections

11.7 Financial Analysis

11.8 Profit Analysis



12 Key Player Profiles

12.1 Bridgestone Corporation Japan

12.2 Groupe Michelin France

12.3 Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Co.

12.4 Continental AG Germany

12.5 Pirelli & C. S.p.A.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a6h7iq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

