World Transformers Markets, 2027 - Detailed Data on 150+ National Markets by Type and MVA Demand

Previously this report has been updated and re-published with a major update every 3 years; however we changed that approach in 2016. Given the increased market dynamics this frequency has been too slow for most of our clients.

We have responded to this feedback by publishing our report on an annual basis. This edition is the second in the new series and it enables us to provide more frequent and up-to-date statistics and hence we are be able to report on changes in a more timely manner.

Each new edition will be released in the first quarter of every year which will allow us to collate a complete set of statistics for the previous year but will also allow accurate estimates for the current year and furthermore will be available for clients planning cycles during the last quarter of 2017 and the first half of 2018.



We have enhanced the content of the report to include an executive summary which will summarize market trends, M&A activity, manufacturing and competitor trends, raw material pricing levels, and investment trends of the user base. The rationale for the future estimates and forecasts will also be provided. There will also be a narrative summary for each geographical region commenting on issues relates specifically to that region.



The published report is delivered in PDF format and this will be accompanied by an Excel workbook containing the database of statistics for the report.



The Report covers all Transformers larger than 16kVA for the period 2012 to 2027 segmented into the following types, for each country:



Equipment Type:

Generator Transformers

Transmission Transformers

Distribution Transformers

Pole top Transformers

Type of Transformer:

Oil Filled

Cast Resin & Dry Types

Synthetic Fluid Filled

By Size:

5kVA - 50kVA

50kVA - 500kVA

500kVA - 5MVA

5MVA - 50MVA

50MVA - 150MVA

Over 150MVA

By Customer Type:

Utility Companies

Construction & Industry

Rail & Transport

The report includes:

Mining, Marine & Offshore

Detailed data on over 150 national markets for Transformers by Type and MVA Demand

Market values and growth rates for all countries, from 2012 to 2016

Market value and MVA growth rate forecasts for all countries, from 2017 to 2022

Market value and MVA growth rate trends for all countries from 2022 to 2027

Import and export values for each country by equipment type 2012 to 2016

Three year rolling average import values, with % shares by origin

Global trade - Import and export of transformer parts

A Supplier Matrix of Major Manufacturers and Products Supplied

Estimates of sales of the world's leading manufacturers of Transformers, with estimates of sales per region, equipment type and customer type.

Production data (by value) for major manufacturing nations

Country infrastructure data and plans

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Objectives And Scope

1.2 Methodology



2. Summary



3. The World Market

3.1 Forecast World Market 2012-2027



4. The World's Major Transformer Manufacturers

4.1 Transformer Industry Contact Details

4.1.1 ABB

4.1.2 Aichi

4.1.3 BHEL

4.1.4 CG Group

4.1.5 Daihen

4.1.6 Eaton Cooper

4.1.7 GE

4.1.8 Hitachi

4.1.9 Howard

4.1.10 Hyosung

4.1.11 Hyundai

4.1.12 JHSP

4.1.13 Meidensha

4.1.14 Mitsubishi

4.1.15 Nissin

4.1.16 Schneider

4.1.17 Siemens

4.1.18 SPX Waukesha

4.1.19 Takaoka

4.1.20 TBEA

4.1.21 Toshiba

4.1.22 TWBB - Baoding

4.1.23 WEG

4.1.24 XD Group

4.1.25 ZTR



5. Regional Markets



6. Production



7. Trade Analysis

7.1 Top 25 Exporters

7.2 Top 25 Importers

7.3 Export Values

7.4 Export Percentages

7.5 Import Values



8. Trade In Transformer Parts



9. Appendices

9.1 Country Profiles By Region

9.2 Exchange Rates

9.3 Estimated Production By Company By Country



