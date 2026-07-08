World Travel Holdings Ranked in Top 20 of Travel Weekly's 2026 Power List

Annual ranking recognizes the largest, most successful travel retailers in the industry

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Travel Holdings, one of the nation's largest cruise agencies and an award-winning leisure travel company, has once again earned a place among the travel industry's most influential businesses, ranking No.17 on Travel Weekly's .

Published annually, Travel Weekly's Power List recognizes the largest travel agencies in North America based on total annual travel sales and highlights companies shaping the industry through innovation, customer service excellence and sustained growth.

Travel Weekly's Power List

"Earning a place on Travel Weekly's Power List is a meaningful recognition and reflects the trust our customers place in us," said Jeff Tolkin, Co-CEO of World Travel Holdings. "It also speaks to the dedication of our employees, Dream Vacations and CruiseOne franchise owners and their associates, as well as our partner brands and supplier partners. We are grateful for their continued contributions and partnership, which enable us to deliver exceptional vacation experiences every day."

World Travel Holdings reported $2.36 billion in annual sales in 2025 and maintains a diverse portfolio of nearly 40 travel brands, including Cruises.com, Dream Vacations, Villas of Distinction, and Resort for a Day, along with extensive private-label partnerships across major airlines, leading hotel brands, and prominent corporations.

Over the past year, World Travel Holdings continued to expand its industry footprint through strategic investments and innovations across its portfolio.

Highlights from 2025 include:

Secured a strategic partnership with Citation Capital.

Dream Vacations/CruiseOne introduced AI-powered upgrades to its Learning Center, Business Center, marketing campaign creator and itinerary builder.

The Dream Vacations/CruiseOne training program became the first premier agency to earn CLIA elective credits.

Cruises.com, CruisesOnly and Cheap Cruises launched an industry-first points-based Rewards program.

Villas of Distinction rolled out advisor branded marketing tools.

Resort for a Day expanded its resort day pass offerings to more than 35 ports of call.

As demand for leisure travel remains strong, World Travel Holdings continues to focus on delivering personalized vacation experiences while investing in the people, technology and partnerships that drive long-term growth.

For the complete 2026 Travel Agency Power List, visit https://www.travelweekly.com/Power-List-2026.

About World Travel Holdings

World Travel Holdings is one of the nation's largest cruise agencies and an award-winning leisure travel company with a portfolio of nearly 40 travel brands. Through its owned brands and private-label partnerships with leading travel providers—including nearly every major U.S. airline, top hotel brands and prominent corporations—the company sells cruises, villas, resort vacations, resort day passes and luxury travel services. World Travel Holdings also operates a top-rated travel agency franchise and has a global presence, including a United Kingdom division operating multiple cruise brands. The company is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. For more information, visit WorldTravelHoldings.com.

Media Contact:

Lakecia Gayle

Public Relations Specialist

World Travel Holdings

[email protected]

617-587-6751

SOURCE WORLD TRAVEL HOLDINGS