World Video Analytics Market Report 2021-2025: Intelligent Solution with Centralized Controls in High School
Apr 26, 2021, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Analytics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The video surveillance market has been growing for many years, but the introduction of video analytics technology has facilitated users to extract added value from their video surveillance. Based on deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI) it has transformed the video into actionable intelligence. With the growing presence of many market players comprising top-tier and mid-tier companies, the video analytics market is becoming eminently competitive. Video analytics enables users to analyze, organize, and share insights gained from the data collected to make smarter and better decisions. It can also enhance coordination across and within organizations.
The report covers the market for video analytics with regard to the user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for video analytics in 2019 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2025. The scope of the study includes all the vendors offering video surveillance along with video analytics solutions, and the various costs associated with services, such as support and maintenance, consulting education, and training. However, hardware required to deploy VA solutions; costs associated with video management software and networking infrastructure; vendors who offer only video surveillance solutions; and VA solutions implemented by consumers, such as smart homes, are not included in the study.
In this report, the market has been segmented based on deployment, component, type, application, vertical and geography. The report provides an overview of the global video analytics market and analyzes market trends. Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, from 2020 to 2025. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on deployment, component, type, application, vertical and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of video analytics solution providers.
The report includes:
- 63 data tables and 56 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for video analytics
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Highlights of the new technological developments and quantification of video analytics market based on deployment, component, type, application, vertical and geography
- Coverage of evolution and history of video analytics, and identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market
- Evaluation of current market trends, market size and forecast and impact analysis of COVID-19 on the video analytics market
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Dahua Technologies Co. Ltd., Hikvision, Huawei Technologies. Ltd., NEC Corp. and AllGovision
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- History of Video Surveillance and Analytics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Video Analytics
- Value Chain Analysis
- Market Ecosystem
- Video Analytics Use Cases
- Enforcement of Parking Regulations
- Customized Face Recognition to Manage Attendance and Prevent Security Breach
- Retail Footfall Analytics to Compete in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Market
- Weather Surveillance to Secure Transport
- Intelligent Solution with Centralized Controls in High School
- Enabling Law Enforcement for Better Community Safety
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Deployment
- On-premises
- Cloud
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Solution
- Software
- Services
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type
- Introduction
- Server-based
- Edge-based
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
- Intrusion Management
- Incident Detection
- Traffic Monitoring
- Automatic Number Plate Detection (ANPR)
- People/Crowd Counting
- Facial Recognition
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Industry Vertical
- Introduction
- City Surveillance
- Critical Infrastructure
- Manufacturing
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Education
- Retail
- Key Benefits
- Traffic Management
- Defense and Border Security
- Transportation and Logistics
- Key Benefits
- Hospitality and Entertainment
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Market Ranking
- Market Leaders
- Market Challenges
- Emerging Players
- Strategic Analysis
- Acquisitions, Expansions and Investments
- Collaborations and Partnerships
- Product Launches and Enhancements
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Agent Video Intelligence
- Allgovision
- Assert Securtech Pvt. Ltd.
- Aventura Technologies Inc.
- Avigilon (Subsidiary Of Motorola Corp.)
- Axis Communications Ab (Canon)
- Axxonsoft
- Bosch Security Systems
- Briefcam (Canon)
- Cisco Systems Inc
- Dahua Technology Co., Ltd
- Delopt
- Digital Barriers
- Genetec Inc.
- Geovision
- Gorilla Technology Group
- Hikvision
- Hitachi Vantara
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Huawei Technologies. Ltd.
- I2V Systems Pvt. Ltd
- Identiv Inc.
- Intellivision
- International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)
- Intuvision Inc.
- Iomniscient
- Ipsotek
- Nec Corp.
- Puretech Systems
- Qognify
- Senstar Corp.
- Verint Systems Inc.
- Viseum
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9l57gt
