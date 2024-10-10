World Vision prepares to respond to Hurricane Milton, scales up response to Hurricane Helene including in North Carolina

SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian humanitarian organization World Vision is readying relief supplies to send to Florida following Hurricane Milton's landfall while simultaneously scaling up its response to deadly Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina.

Hurricane Helene devastated vast swaths of the Southeastern U.S., including Jefferson County in Florida (shown above). In the aftermath of the deadly storm, World Vision has supported impacted communities in multiple states with emergency items such as water, hygiene kits, diapers, clothing, and more. (© 2024 World Vision/photo by AnneCatherine Gibbs)

Ahead of Hurricane Milton, which experts predicted could be one of the most destructive hurricanes to hit Florida in more than a century, World Vision was preparing seven truckloads of relief supplies to ship to local church partners. These critical supplies include clean water, generators, hygiene kits, flood buckets, toys and more to support families in the wake of the storm.

Hurricane Helene caused widespread devastation across the Southeastern U.S., leading to an official death toll of at least 227 people across six states — and a cataclysmic impact on infrastructure that officials say could take years to rebuild.

World Vision's disaster management teams have been on the ground since the storm made landfall on September 26, with 13 trailer loads of relief supplies shipped to hard-hit areas in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

And even as debris from Helene was still being cleared from affected areas, in Florida, new evacuation orders were put into effect as Hurricane Milton approached.

"This is go-time for our response teams," explained Reed Slattery, World Vision's National Director for U.S. Programs. "The need is already great and will only be compounded by Milton's impact. We're asking for the public's support so that we can continue to help storm-ravaged communities." Thanks to a generous donor, all gifts to World Vision's U.S. Disaster Relief Fund from now through December 31 will be matched to serve U.S. families in need of emergency relief, up to $500,000.

This weekend, World Vision will continue to distribute relief supplies to storm survivors in Swannanoa, a community of 11,000 east of Asheville, N.C. With a poverty rate over 18%, Swannanoa was vulnerable even before the storm hit. Many residents live in trailers and manufactured homes which are particularly susceptible to storm damage. As flood waters rose, mud poured in, destroying homes and wreaking devastation.

In the wake of Helene, World Vision is partnering with local churches to provide critical emergency aid such as generators, clean water, cleaning supplies, personal care items, hygiene kits, clothing and much more. An early convoy of seven 53-foot tractor-trailers loaded with relief supplies reached partner churches in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina in the days following the storm, and additional distributions are planned to reach affected families.

World Vision works closely with pastors who are caring for community members in distress. Pastor Charles Young of REVO Church in Ocala, Florida, said, "Our heart is to help restore hope and build futures, and I couldn't think of a better organization to partner with than World Vision, whose aim is to provide aid to those in greatest need — here at home as well as around the world."

Slattery characterized Hurricane Helene as "one of the most devastating disasters that has hit the United States in our time" with "an increasing amount of destruction uncovered as communities come [back] online."

Thanks to the generosity of our donors, World Vision was able to serve thousands of people in the impacted states of Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina through our response in the first few days after the storm.

Pastor Gwen Jones from St. John Baptist Church in Arden, North Carolina, emphasized her community's urgent need for "water, generators, and cell chargers" following Helene. She described the situation as traumatic but expressed deep gratitude at the prospect of receiving relief items, saying "World Vision's call was an answer to prayer."

World Vision continues to work through its multiple product warehouses in West Virginia and Pittsburgh to pre-position additional truckloads of emergency response supplies. Our teams will continue to evaluate the damage in North Carolina, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina and respond as needed through local church partners.

While immediate relief is the priority for now, World Vision has also committed to work alongside families and communities as they rebuild their lives over the coming months and years.

"The devastation is overwhelming, but we're here, working hand in hand with local pastors and affected communities. Our priority is to meet the urgent needs of children and families while also planning for recovery," Slattery said. "The healing process is not just about rebuilding homes. It's about restoring dignity and supporting people as they reclaim their futures.

"We know the road to recovery is long, and World Vision will continue to stand with communities affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton."

