World Vision U.S. Names Edgar Sandoval as New President

"Edgar embodies World Vision's core values and has demonstrated his commitment to the mission of World Vision since he joined three years ago," said Dr. Joan Singleton, World Vision U.S. Board Chair. "He has a consistent track record of delivering financial growth and organizational health during his successful corporate career and most recently during his time at World Vision. We believe God has been preparing him to lead World Vision for such a time as this."

Born in Los Angeles, Sandoval grew up in Central and South America, where he first witnessed poverty. With $50 in his pocket, he returned alone to the U.S. at age 18. He worked minimum-wage jobs while pursuing an education that started with courses in English as a second language, culminating with two bachelor's degrees and an Ivy League MBA.

"I am humbled by this opportunity to build on World Vision's 68-year tradition of helping some of the world's most vulnerable children," said Sandoval. "My priorities will be to accelerate the impact of our work in the communities we serve with the faithful support of our donors and partners, to strengthen our fundraising capabilities, and most importantly, to be a witness to the love of Jesus Christ in everything we do. These challenges and opportunities are both exciting and urgent."

World Vision staff, management, and the board have been impressed with Edgar's leadership in his role as COO, said Rich Stearns. "He is a collaborative and decisive leader who brings a fresh perspective and a disciplined approach to the challenges and opportunities we face."

Sandoval left a successful career in the corporate sector to serve at World Vision. He spent 20 years in various leadership positions with The Procter & Gamble Company, including Marketing Director of North America Fabric Care and Vice President of North America Marketing. In his last role, as Vice President and General Manager of Global Feminine Care, he made it his mission to advocate for girls and women around the world and help empower them to live life to their fullest potential, resulting in the internationally acclaimed #LikeAGirl Campaign.

"Selecting a new president is the most important decision we can make as a board," said Search Committee Chair Rev. John Crosby. "We clearly felt the Lord guiding us during the extensive and competitive search process."

Sandoval said that he and his wife, Leiza, felt a strong calling from God to join World Vision in 2015 and move with their four children to the Pacific Northwest. He regards having been selected as World Vision president, given his humble childhood, "an improbable miracle of God." Sandoval said his travels with World Vision have magnified his feelings of empathy and compassion – creating a strong affinity with the children and families World Vision serves.

World Vision United States is part of the global World Vision International Partnership, which works with children and communities in nearly 100 countries. Last year, World Vision U.S. alone raised more than $1 billion.

About World Vision:

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families, and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. World Vision serves all people, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, or gender. For more information, please visit http://www.worldvision.org/about-us/media-center or follow us on Twitter @WorldVisionUSA.

