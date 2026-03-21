World Water Day: WuXi Biologics Advances Water Stewardship and Achieves Water Target

SHANGHAI, March 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of World Water Day, WuXi Biologics reaffirms its commitment to sustainability through responsible operations and efficient, circular water‑use practices that reduce environmental impact.

WuXi Biologics has been named to the CDP Water Security "A List" for three consecutive years, underscoring an industry-leading performance in environmental stewardship and transparency. This achievement reflects the company's long-standing dedication to sustainable water management, including its diligent efforts to meet water targets, fulfill clients' sustainability expectations, and continually enhance water management practices.

Significant Progress in Systematic Water Management

WuXi Biologics actively supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal regarding clean water and sanitation (SDG 6), and has established a comprehensive water management framework with clear targets and ongoing progress tracking. With 2019 as the base year, the company aimed to reduce water consumption intensity by 30% by 2025, and, at the conclusion of 2025, had fully achieved this ambitious goal, demonstrating the company's unflagging commitment to excellence in water stewardship, and the success of its endeavors to improve water efficiency and minimize its environmental footprint.

Roll Out of WES Across Global Operations

To promote and support site-specific water stewardship and management across the company, WuXi Biologics launched a Water Excellence Stewardship (WES) program in 2024 covering such material topics as water governance, water balance, water quality, and safe water/environmental and personal hygiene (WASH). Through WES, each site can assess its own sustainable water management performance, identify improvement opportunities, and ensure alignment with international best practices. By the end of 2025, the WES program had been rolled out at 10 of the company's global sites.

Dr. Chris Chen, WuXi Biologics CEO and Chairman of the ESG Committee, commented, "Natural resources are fundamental to the human well-being, and are indispensable in the the research, development and production of biologics. WuXi Biologics is committed to protecting the environment and pursuing sustainability by operating responsibly, while advancing exemplary water stewardship, and promoting universal access to water and sanitation. As a global leader in Green CRDMO, we consistently deliver ESG excellence, enable partners worldwide to fulfill ESG commitments, and jointly work with all stakeholders to promote responsible practices throughout the entire value chain."

As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI), WuXi Biologics proactively advocates sustainability and has earned widespread recognitions for its efforts. In addition to being named to the CDP "A List" for Water Security, the company was named to the CDP "A List" for Climate Change and rated "A" in the CDP Supplier Engagement Assessment; granted an MSCI AAA Rating; awarded an EcoVadis Platinum Medal; listed in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices; given the highest negligible-risk rating by Sustainalytics, and recognized as a Sustainalytics industry and regional ESG top-rated company for five consecutive years; selected as a Constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series; listed in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index; and rated as Prime by ISS ESG Corporate Rating.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2025, WuXi Biologics is supporting 945 integrated client projects, including 74 in Phase III and 25 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives green technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while consistently achieving excellence in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

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SOURCE WuXi Biologics