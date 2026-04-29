WuXi Biologics Releases 2025 Sustainability Report, Advancing Sustainable Growth and Improving Healthcare Access

Contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, driving equitable access to healthcare through technology and innovation

Enhancing governance transparency and effectiveness to create long-term value for all stakeholders

Empowering employees and fostering shared value with communities

Accelerating climate actions and strengthening environmental stewardship

Leading Green CRDMO solutions to support global clients' sustainability journeys

HONG KONG, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report. The report highlights the Company's continued commitment to placing sustainability at the core of its strategy, empowering global clients, advancing innovative biologics to benefit patients worldwide, and creating long-term value for all stakeholders.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics and Chairman of its ESG Committee, commented, "At WuXi Biologics, we believe that long-term business success is built on our responsibility to people, society, and the planet. As a recognized leader in sustainability, we are committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to create positive social and environmental impacts, empowering our global clients through end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions, and driving responsible practices across the entire value chain."

Enhancing Governance Transparency and Effectiveness

Guided by a comprehensive sustainability strategy, WuXi Biologics has put in place robust corporate governance structures and well-defined management processes. In alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the company has established science-based, measurable ESG target matrix supported by a detailed roadmap to monitor performance and enable continuous improvement.

WuXi Biologics is committed to open and transparent engagement with stakeholders, and to building long-term, trusted partnerships. As an active participant of the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI), the Company adheres to PSCI principles across Ethics, Human Rights and Labor, Health and Safety, Environment, and Management Systems, and collaborates with global suppliers to promote responsible practices. In 2025, WuXi Biologics achieved ISO 20400 Sustainable Procurement certification, further strengthening supply chain resilience. The Company has established a comprehensive, end-to-end framework to protect intellectual property, trade secrets, and data privacy through institutional, technical, and managerial safeguards, ensuring effective implementation across operations. Meanwhile, the Company continues to enhance its business resilience and risk management capabilities by achieving ISO 22301 Business Continuity Management System certification, supporting stable global operations and public health responses.

Empowering People and Creating Shared Value with Communities

WuXi Biologics highly values the contributions of its global workforce and is proud of its diverse, highly professional talent base representing 51 nationalities. The Company actively supports the career development of women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), with 54% of STEM positions held by female employees, significantly exceeding the industry average.

Community engagement remains a vital component of WuXi Biologics' positive social impact. In 2025, employees contributed over 12,000 volunteer hours in local communities. The Company also promoted closer alignment between employee engagement and community needs by mobilizing volunteer efforts in community initiatives, contributing to greater social resilience.

Driving Equitable Access to Healthcare through Technology and Innovation

By shortening the timeline from molecules to patients, we enable innovative biologics to reach patients faster, at greater scale, and with consistent quality — driving equitable access to healthcare worldwide. Through the establishment of a global, large‑scale, end‑to‑end integrated CRDMO platform, the Company continues to create long‑term value in support of global healthcare equity and improved public health outcomes.

Building on its core technology capabilities, WuXi Biologics actively responds to global public health needs by empowering partners to accelerate the development and manufacturing of innovative therapies for patients around the world. In 2025, the Company has partnered with Instituto Butantan and Fundação Butantan in Brazil to support the scaled commercial manufacturing for the dengue vaccine Butantan-DV, contributing to the strengthening of local public health preparedness. The fill-and-finish facility serving this project has received GMP certification from the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA).

Rare diseases remain a key focus of the Company's platform‑based innovation. As of the end of 2025, there were 23 rare disease projects on our platform. In May 2025, partner CANbridge Pharmaceuticals received approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for velaglucerase-beta for injection (Gaurunning®), marking a significant milestone in advancing innovative rare disease therapies through collaboration.

In addition, the Company is committed to supporting community health through a range of initiatives, including emergency relief, primary healthcare rebuilding, disease assistance, and community health programs, continuously strengthening local healthcare systems and extending healthcare accessibility to the "last mile".

From global public health response to individual care, WuXi Biologics leverages its integrated technology platforms, resilient global network and unified world‑class quality systems to continuously enhance healthcare accessibility, safeguarding the health and well-being of patients worldwide.

Accelerating Actions for Tackling Climate Change and Promoting Environmental Stewardship

The Company continues to enhance environmental stewardship across climate change mitigation, resource efficiency, circular economy practices, ecosystem protection and green innovation.

In 2025, WuXi Biologics introduced a new and ambitious greenhouse gas emission target matrix that was validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The Company also achieved its water management target of reducing water consumption intensity by 30% from the base year 2019 and rolled out its Water Excellence Stewardship program across 10 sites. To support broader industry sustainability, WuXi Biologics published the Green CRDMO White Paper, detailing its green research, development and manufacturing practices, and highlighting energy-saving and carbon-reduction outcomes enabled by green operations.

To drive continuous improvement for operational excellence, WuXi Biologics Business System (WBS) applies lean management principles and integrates with sustainability strategy. In 2025, over 95% of WBS Kaizen projects generated measurable ESG benefits, including reductions in carbon emission, water consumption and waste generation.

Global Impact, Shared Future

WuXi Biologics' consistent efforts to promote sustainable development have received notable recognition from leading global ESG rating agencies. These recognitions include an MSCI AAA ESG rating; an EcoVadis Platinum Medal; inclusion in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices (formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices); CDP "A List" status for Climate Change, Water Security, and Supplier Engagement Assessment; the highest negligible-risk ESG rating by Sustainalytics; inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series; a "Prime" designation from ISS ESG Corporate Rating; and inclusion in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

Dr. Chris Chen commented, "Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, we will build on our strong momentum to accelerate growth, driven by robust research, development and manufacturing capabilities. With sustainability at the core of how we innovate, operate, and grow, WuXi Biologics will continue to empower global clients to bring life-changing therapies to patients worldwide, while delivering long-term value and shared success for all stakeholders in pursuit of a healthier future."

Download 2025 Sustainability Report

https://www.wuxibiologics.com/wp-content/uploads/E_898490_WUXI-BIO_ESG2025_0429_1713_ESS.pdf

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 13,000 employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany, and Singapore — including experts and scientists in biologics R&D and manufacturing, technology innovation, and operational excellence — WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to deliver efficient, cost-effective, and scalable biologics solutions tailored to meet clients' needs. By embedding digital capability and infrastructure across the full biopharmaceutical value chain, the company turns data, computation, and prediction into transparent client experience, faster development, intelligent operations, and more efficient manufacturing. As of December 31, 2025, WuXi Biologics is supporting 945 integrated client projects, including 74 in Phase III and 25 in commercial manufacturing, with complex modalities representing more than half of the entire project portfolio.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while demonstrating exemplary Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com

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