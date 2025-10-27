World Whiskey Society Expands Its Western Collection with an 8-Year Tribute to Henry Deringer American Single Malt

News provided by

World Whiskey Society

Oct 27, 2025, 10:00 ET

The whiskey is bottled at Cask Strength and is a tribute to Henry Deringer, the revolutionary inventor of the pocket pistol

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Whiskey Society (WWS), the company renowned for seeking out the world's most intriguing whiskies, has launched the Henry Deringer American Single Malt Aged 8 Years. This whiskey is bottled at cask strength and is a tribute to Henry Deringer, the revolutionary inventor of the pocket pistol.

Having designed the original Philadelphia Deringer in 1825, Deringer's small cap-lock pocket pistol became his most famous product due to its ease of handling, ease of concealment, and extreme short-range accuracy. This eventually led to the widespread popularity of "derringer" pistols everywhere, including across much of the Western United States, laying the foundation for over 200 years of gunsmithing innovation.

"The story of Henry Deringer is one of daring and precision — qualities we've brought to life in every drop of this whiskey," says Alex Kogan, CEO of World Whiskey Society. "This 8-year single malt honors the fearless spirit that helped define the American frontier and continues to inspire the world of whiskey today."

Bottled around 61% ABV/122 Proof, this cask strength whiskey offers inviting aromas of malted barley and wildflower honey open the experience, layered with soft hints of dried apricot and light caramel. Gentle undertones of molasses and toffee lend a warm, dessert-like richness, balanced by a subtle dryness reminiscent of tea leaves. On the palate, it's smooth and well-rounded, beginning with honeyed malt and stone fruit sweetness before unfolding into deeper notes of toffee, caramel, and molasses that add depth and viscosity. A touch of light black tea introduces an elegant, slightly tannic edge, leading to a long finish with lingering malt sweetness, soft fruit preserves, and toasted grains.

The Henry Deringer American Single Malt Aged 8 Years  retails for $99.99 and is currently available on the WWS online shop and at select retailers nationwide. For more information about World Whiskey Society and its exceptional range of rare whiskeys, including the latest releases, please visit https://worldwhiskey.com/.

About World Whiskey Society:
Established in 2020, the World Whiskey Society (WWS) comprises an ultra-premium collection of rare expressions previously unavailable to even the most sophisticated whiskey enthusiasts. WWS scours the globe far and wide with a singular goal in mind – uniqueness – before selecting a distillery partner to join WWS. Or they may choose to release something completely new by finishing small-batch American bourbon in exotic oak barrels from Japan. Whether it is the Classic Collection, the Reserve Collection, the tributes to Doc Holliday, or the Diamond Collection, WWS offers whiskies for everyday enjoyment and moments of celebration.

Media Contact:
Sam O'Brien
Colangelo & Partners
[email protected]

SOURCE World Whiskey Society

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

World Whiskey Society Unveils The Latest Doc Holliday Expression, a 16-Year Aged Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

World Whiskey Society Unveils The Latest Doc Holliday Expression, a 16-Year Aged Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

World Whiskey Society (WWS) continues its tribute to the Wild West legend with a distinguished addition to the Doc Holliday collection: a 16-Year...
World Whiskey Society Unveils 12-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Amontillado Barrels

World Whiskey Society Unveils 12-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Amontillado Barrels

World Whiskey Society (WWS), known for scouring the globe to create the world's most interesting whiskeys, announces the third edition of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Beverages

Beverages

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Retail

Retail

Multimedia & Internet

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics