World Whiskey Society Expands Its Western Collection with an 8-Year Tribute to Henry Deringer American Single Malt

Having designed the original Philadelphia Deringer in 1825, Deringer's small cap-lock pocket pistol became his most famous product due to its ease of handling, ease of concealment, and extreme short-range accuracy. This eventually led to the widespread popularity of "derringer" pistols everywhere, including across much of the Western United States, laying the foundation for over 200 years of gunsmithing innovation.

"The story of Henry Deringer is one of daring and precision — qualities we've brought to life in every drop of this whiskey," says Alex Kogan, CEO of World Whiskey Society. "This 8-year single malt honors the fearless spirit that helped define the American frontier and continues to inspire the world of whiskey today."

Bottled around 61% ABV/122 Proof, this cask strength whiskey offers inviting aromas of malted barley and wildflower honey open the experience, layered with soft hints of dried apricot and light caramel. Gentle undertones of molasses and toffee lend a warm, dessert-like richness, balanced by a subtle dryness reminiscent of tea leaves. On the palate, it's smooth and well-rounded, beginning with honeyed malt and stone fruit sweetness before unfolding into deeper notes of toffee, caramel, and molasses that add depth and viscosity. A touch of light black tea introduces an elegant, slightly tannic edge, leading to a long finish with lingering malt sweetness, soft fruit preserves, and toasted grains.

The Henry Deringer American Single Malt Aged 8 Years retails for $99.99 and is currently available on the WWS online shop and at select retailers nationwide. For more information about World Whiskey Society and its exceptional range of rare whiskeys, including the latest releases, please visit https://worldwhiskey.com/ .

About World Whiskey Society:

Established in 2020, the World Whiskey Society (WWS) comprises an ultra-premium collection of rare expressions previously unavailable to even the most sophisticated whiskey enthusiasts. WWS scours the globe far and wide with a singular goal in mind – uniqueness – before selecting a distillery partner to join WWS. Or they may choose to release something completely new by finishing small-batch American bourbon in exotic oak barrels from Japan. Whether it is the Classic Collection, the Reserve Collection, the tributes to Doc Holliday, or the Diamond Collection, WWS offers whiskies for everyday enjoyment and moments of celebration.

