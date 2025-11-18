World Whiskey Society Unveils 12-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Pear Brandy Casks

Just in time for the holidays, the final quarterly release of 2025 is now available to society members

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Whiskey Society (WWS), known for scouring the globe to create the world's most interesting whiskeys, announces the fourth edition of the 2025 quarterly Society Subscription release, an elegant 12-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Pear Brandy Casks . New and existing Society Subscription members will receive this exclusive release delivered directly to their door.

"For the fourth and final Society Subscription release of 2025, we selected a unique 12-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon finished in Pear Brandy Casks," says Alex Kogan, Founder of World Whiskey Society. "This release is a perfect way to close out an incredible year, and we're excited to share it with our World Whiskey community."

This 12-year-old Kentucky bourbon, finished in Pear Brandy casks, offers inviting aromas of peanut brittle and warm honeycomb to open the bouquet, layered with delicate pear nectar and a touch of toffee sweetness, while subtle undertones of light tea and deep oak spice lend refinement and balance. The palate is rich and rounded, showcasing ripe pear and caramelized nuts upfront, with the pear brandy cask influence adding a soft, fruity lift. Notes of golden honey, vanilla, and a whisper of black tea mingle with classic Kentucky bourbon depth, leading to a long, smooth, and lightly sweet finish with lingering impressions of pear preserves, toasted oak, and a final echo of candied peanut brittle. Overall, it's a beautifully composed bourbon that marries Southern confectionery richness with the elegant fruit and floral nuance of pear brandy casks—decadent, yet graceful.

Enrollment in the World Whiskey Society Membership remains open. Society Access is free to join, while the Society Subscription is available for $150.00 a quarter. Both tiers provide members with an extraordinary gateway to the world's finest whiskey, ensuring every pour tells a story worth savoring.

To become a member and learn more about the World Whiskey Society Membership, visit https://worldwhiskey.com/pages/become-a-member .

About World Whiskey Society:

Established in 2020, the World Whiskey Society (WWS) comprises an ultra-premium collection of rare expressions previously unavailable to even the most sophisticated whiskey enthusiasts. WWS scours the globe far and wide with a singular goal in mind – uniqueness – before selecting a distillery partner to join WWS. Or they may choose to release something completely new by finishing small-batch American bourbon in exotic oak barrels from Japan. Whether it is the Classic Collection, the Reserve Collection, the tributes to Doc Holliday, or the Diamond Collection, WWS offers whiskies for everyday enjoyment and moments of celebration.

