World Whiskey Society Launches 12-Year-Old Rye Whiskey Finished in Ex-Awamori Casks

This Limited Edition Whiskey from World Whiskey Society's Reserve Collection is the First Rye Whiskey Finished in Ex-Awamori Casks

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Whiskey Society (WWS), known for scouring the globe to create the world's most interesting whiskeys, is proud to announce its latest release: a 12-year-old Indiana Rye whiskey finished in ex-Awamori Casks. This rare whiskey was matured in American oak casks before finishing in rare Japanese Awamori casks.

"This marks the first time rye whiskey has been finished in these exceptional casks" Post this 12-Year-Old Rye Whiskey Finished in Ex-Awamori Casks

The limited edition 12-year-old Indiana Rye whiskey combines traditional rye craftsmanship with the exotic influence of Japanese Awamori cask finishing. The mingling of rare, spicy, and earthy rye combined with the mellow sweetness of the Awamori cask results in a whiskey of remarkable complexity and depth, offering a distinctive and memorable flavor profile.

Awamori, indigenous and unique to Okinawa, Japan, is made using long-grain Indica rice and is traditionally stored in clay pots, with only a small proportion matured in Japanese oak casks. The technique for making Awamori has remained unchanged for more than 500 years, making the liquid extremely rare.

"We're constantly seeking new ways to experiment with finishes, so when the opportunity to obtain rare ex-Awamori casks presented itself, we seized it and pushed our limits," says Alex Kogan, CEO of World Whiskey Society. "This marks the first time rye whiskey has been finished in these exceptional casks, proving that embracing innovation can lead to valuable insights and remarkable discoveries."

The high rye content found in this expression lends a bold and spicy character, with flavors of black pepper and cinnamon that are balanced out by the sweetness of caramelized sugar and honey. Toasted oak and warm spices give way to delicate floral undertones and hints of tropical fruit. On the finish, the aged Awamori cask adds a distinctive twist to the flavor profile, offering subtle hints of umami and brine that mingle with notes of toasted coconut and ripe mango, adding a unique depth and complexity to the liquid.

This limited edition release is now available on WWS online shop and at select retailers nationwide for $169. For more information about WWS and its exceptional range of rare whiskeys, including this latest release, please visit https://worldwhiskey.com/ .

About World Whiskey Society:

Established in 2020, the World Whiskey Society (WWS) comprises an ultra-premium collection of rare expressions previously unavailable to even the most sophisticated whiskey enthusiasts. WWS scours the globe far and wide with a singular goal in mind – uniqueness – before selecting a distillery partner to join WWS. Or they may choose to release something completely new by finishing small-batch American bourbon in exotic oak barrels from Japan. Whether it is the Classic Collection, the Reserve Collection, the tributes to Doc Holliday, or the Diamond Collection, WWS offers whiskies for everyday enjoyment and moments of celebration.

SOURCE World Whiskey Society