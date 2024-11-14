World Whiskey Society Launches Wyatt Earp 13-Year-Old American Whiskey 160 Proof Hazmat Edition

This Limited Edition American Whiskey Delivers Unparalleled Complexity, Marking World Whiskey Society's First Hazmat Release

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Whiskey Society (WWS), known for its ultra-premium collection of rare whiskey expressions, is thrilled to announce its most daring release to date: the Wyatt Earp 13-Year-Old American Whiskey Hazmat Edition. Bottled at an extraordinary 160 proof (80% ABV), this limited-edition cask strength whiskey adds a bold new layer to World Whiskey Society's portfolio, now available online and nationally in select retailers.

Wyatt Earp 13-Year-Old American Whiskey 160 Proof Hazmat Edition

Hazmat, a term used for whiskey bottled at 140 proof (70% ABV) and up, signifies an intense whiskey so potent that it requires special handling for air transport. Aged for 13 years, this expression is crafted with a mash bill of 73% Malted Barley, 14.9% Malted Rye, and 12.1% Malted Wheat. This high-proof expression is rare in the whiskey world, marking the brand's first venture into the category. True to its form, WWS has crafted a whiskey that balances the intensity of its proof with remarkable flavor.

"This latest release is truly pushing the boundaries of what whiskey can be," says Alex Kogan, CEO of World Whiskey Society. "It is best suited for those who truly appreciate intricacy and intensity, and it embodies the spirit of Wyatt Earp – bold, unapologetic, and legendary."

The Hazmat Edition offers aromas of dark raisins and ripe berries, layered with seasoned oak and a touch of creamy vanilla custard. Juicy raisins and dark berries dominate the palate, accompanied by the warm spiciness of seasoned oak. The vanilla custard adds a luxurious creaminess to the liquid, enhancing the overall smoothness. The hazmat strength adds a bold heat that perfectly complements the fruit and spice. The finish is long and satisfying, with notes of oak, charred smoke, and a touch of sweetness from the dark fruit.

"Achieving balance at such a high proof is no easy task, but we wanted to create something that would truly push the limits of flavor," says Chris Barton, Master Blender of World Whiskey Society. "We wanted to create a high-proof whiskey that didn't sacrifice complexity or nuance. The Wyatt Earp Hazmat is bold, yet refined – much like its namesake."

This release is the latest addition to the Wyatt Earp series, a true testament to World Whiskey Society's craftsmanship and a nod to whiskey aficionados who seek out the rarest and most daring expressions.

Wyatt Earp 13-Year-Old American Whiskey Hazmat Edition is now available on WWS online shop and at select retailers nationwide for $249. For more information about WWS and its exceptional range of rare whiskeys, including this latest release, please visit https://worldwhiskey.com/ .

About World Whiskey Society:

Established in 2020, the World Whiskey Society (WWS) comprises an ultra-premium collection of rare expressions previously unavailable to even the most sophisticated whiskey enthusiasts. WWS scours the globe far and wide with a singular goal in mind – uniqueness – before selecting a distillery partner to join WWS. Or they may choose to release something completely new by finishing small-batch American bourbon in exotic oak barrels from Japan. Whether it is the Classic Collection, the Reserve Collection, the tributes to Doc Holliday, or the Diamond Collection, WWS offers whiskies for everyday enjoyment and moments of celebration.

