World Whiskey Society Unveils Doc Holliday 16 Year Cigar Blend, a Masterclass in Luxury Whiskey

Bottled at 62.1% ABV, the Doc Holliday 16 Year Cigar Blend is a masterclass in finishing, handcrafted in collaboration with master distiller, Chip Tate. Complex and expressive, it reveals new nuances with each nosing and sip, making it ideal for seasoned whiskey lovers seeking a structured, opulent dram.

The whiskey opens with a rich, layered nose of honeyed apricot, peach marmalade, and golden raisins, complemented by fig jam, plum, and subtle cherry pipe tobacco. White Port contributes bright floral notes, ripe pear, and candied lemon peel, while undertones of sandalwood, old leather, and almond pastry create a deeply complex aromatic profile.

On the palate, the blend is lusciously textured, revealing stone fruit preserves, honeycomb, and toasted vanilla oak. Dark stewed fruits, spiced fig, and dried plum emerge mid-palate, balanced by vibrant grapefruit zest and white grape skin, while hints of cigar box, clove, and roasted hazelnut lend nostalgic depth. The finish is long and lingering, with baking spice, leather-bound books, and caramelized citrus, elegantly blending sweet wine notes with the backbone of mature bourbon.

"With the Doc Holliday 16 Year Cigar Blend, we wanted to craft a whiskey that is both bold and refined," said Alex Kogan, CEO of World Whiskey Society. "This expression reflects our dedication to creating one-of-a-kind spirits that excite the senses and celebrate the artistry of blending rare casks."

The Doc Holliday 16 YO Cigar Blend is now available for $449 on the WWS online shop . For more information about World Whiskey Society and its full portfolio of rare and collectible whiskeys, please visit - https://worldwhiskey.com/ .

About World Whiskey Society

Established in 2020, the World Whiskey Society (WWS) comprises an ultra-premium collection of rare expressions previously unavailable to even the most sophisticated whiskey enthusiasts. WWS scours the globe far and wide with a singular goal in mind – uniqueness – before selecting a distillery partner to join WWS. Or they may choose to release something completely new by finishing small-batch American bourbon in exotic oak barrels from Japan. Whether it is the Classic Collection, the Reserve Collection, the tributes to Doc Holliday, or the Diamond Collection, WWS offers whiskies for everyday enjoyment and moments of celebration.

Media Contact: Huiru Guo, [email protected]

SOURCE World Whiskey Society