WorldatWork Partners with Main Data Group to offer Members Online Access to Executive Pay Proxy Data

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldatWork, the leading nonprofit professional association in compensation and total rewards, has launched a partnership with Main Data Group, a business unit of Pearl Meyer, to expand member benefits by offering limited, complimentary online access to view the Executive Pay module of Main Data Group's SnapShot Data™ platform. Main Data Group (MDG) is a provider of executive compensation benchmarking and corporate governance analytics.

WorldatWork members now have the ability to benchmark total compensation for their top executives using proxy data from over 4,500 companies in the MDG database. Through easy-to-use online tools, users may select an unlimited number of peer groups defined by company name, GICS code, revenue/assets, and other company demographics. Six data summaries provide key insights, including: Scorecard (compares NEO compensation values), Summary Compensation Table, Cash Compensation, Long Term Incentives, Exercised & Vested (Stock Options and Stock), and Stock Ownership.

"Main Data Group has created a powerful executive pay benchmarking tool based on current proxy data," says Scott Cawood, President and CEO of WorldatWork. "For anyone who works in compensation, this tool is a terrific asset; users can quickly price executive-level jobs against their peer groups. Main Data Group's product, one in a growing number of compensation comparison tools in our Salary Data Center, enables WorldatWork to deliver ever greater value to our members."

Through this special offer, members may also view individual NEO data for any company in the MDG database as well as conduct additional research using the Proxy Filing Search Tool.

"In today's business environment, the competition for talent requires accurate, reliable salary data from multiple sources," according to Beth Florin, Chairman of Main Data Group. "Our robust technology platform gives practitioners the ability to quickly and easily locate in-depth information and comparative analytics providing a comprehensive view of senior-level executive pay trends to support their annual compensation planning."

About WorldatWork®

WorldatWork is the leading nonprofit professional association in compensation and total rewards. We serve those who design and deliver total rewards programs to cultivate engaged, effective workforces that power thriving organizations. We accomplish this through education and certification; idea exchange; knowledge creation; information sharing; research; advocacy; and affiliation and networking. Founded in the United States in 1955, today WorldatWork serves total rewards professionals throughout the world working in organizations of all sizes and structures.

About Main Data Group

Main Data Group, a separate SaaS business unit within Pearl Meyer, is a provider of executive compensation benchmarking and corporate governance analytics. Its mission is to empower executive compensation professionals by providing comprehensive total rewards and corporate governance information in an affordable, easy-to-use online service. Leading compensation consulting firms, publicly traded corporations, law firms, and respected academic researchers rely on SnapShot Data™ for their executive and director compensation benchmarking and corporate governance needs.



